In 5 Years’ Time, Larry Fitzgerald Made a $15,000,000 Profit by Selling His Paradise Valley Mansion

Larry Fitzgerald Jr., known as one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL, has not only left an indelible mark on the football field but has also made impressive strides in the realm of real estate. A notable investment that stands out is when Fitzgerald made an impressive profit of $15 million through a strategic real estate deal.

Fitzgerald had a remarkable career in the NFL, amassing a staggering fortune of over $180 million while playing. However, his success extends beyond the football field. Alongside his exceptional receiving abilities, he is also recognized for his shrewd business acumen and wise investment choices, which have contributed to his status as a successful entrepreneur.

Larry Fitzgerald’s Investments: From Real Estate to Sports Ownership

In 2015, Fitzgerald Jr. acquired a magnificent mansion nestled in the prestigious Paradise Valley, Arizona for just over $3 million. Spanning an impressive area of 13,929 square feet, the mansion boasted lavish features such as a resort-style pool, sprawling gardens, and breathtaking mountain views. According to Realtor.com, Fitzgerald made a savvy move by selling the mansion in late 2019 for an astounding $18 million, reaping a staggering profit of $15 million in almost five years. According to Phoenix Business Journal, he sold the third-largest sum for a house in Arizona history.

In addition to his prowess in the real estate market, Fitzgerald diversified his investment portfolio by acquiring a minority stake in the Phoenix Suns in January 2020, a prominent professional basketball team in the NBA. His investment in the Suns has proven fruitful, with the team experiencing a resurgence in recent years, including an inspiring run to the NBA Finals in 2021. He also serves as a member of the board of directors for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Larry Fitzgerald’s ventures in luxury real estate and sports ownership highlight his financial acumen. With a keen eye for prime properties and strategic investments, Fitzgerald has solidified his reputation as not only an exceptional athlete but also a savvy entrepreneur, ensuring long-term financial success beyond his illustrious football career.

Larry Fitzgerald’s Philanthropic Endeavors: Making a Difference Through His Foundation

Larry Fitzgerald’s impact extends far beyond the football field. His foundation, named Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund, has made a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities. The foundation’s mission is to provide support and resources to children and families in need, focusing on education and health-related initiatives.

The First Down Fund has sponsored numerous educational programs, scholarship opportunities, and mentorship initiatives, empowering young individuals to achieve their full potential. Additionally, the foundation has contributed to healthcare initiatives, supporting organizations that offer vital services to improve the well-being of those in need.

By leveraging his platform and resources, Fitzgerald has become a champion of change, using his influence to uplift and inspire others. His commitment to philanthropy reflects his compassion and dedication to making a positive impact beyond the football field.