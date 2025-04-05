Travis Hunter’s Skill Set is Like Larry Fitzgerald and Justin Jefferson Together, Says Dan Orlovsky After Former Safety Compares Him With Coach Prime

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter was initially not going to run routes at Colorado’s Pro Day on Friday. Then, at the last second, he decided to give them a go. His performance, of course, made analysts gush about his upside at wide receiver.

Advertisement

Hunter operated without gloves during the event and didn’t drop a single pass. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick attended the Pro Day and got a first-hand look at Hunter. To say they were mesmerized may be an understatement. Orlovsky focused on Hunter’s offensive abilities and made an incredibly high-level comp.

“I think this young man, receiver skill set wise, is Larry Fitzgerald and Justin Jefferson together… the ability to go track the football, the body control that we’ve become accustomed to with Larry Fitzgerald. The way that he can make contested catches… he is so smooth in his routes… [that’s] those long strides of Jefferson.” – Dan Orlovsky

Orlovsky believes there’s “no question” that Hunter can play wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. His “starting point” for Hunter if he were a general manager, though, would be at wide receiver. He said he would “force the ball to him 12 times a game” based on his tape.

NEW Travis Hunter’s #ReceptionPerception is now up on the site Highlights:

– 92nd percentile success rate vs. man

– 97th percentile success rate vs. zone

– 97th percentile success rate vs. press

– Rare catching ability

– Frequently makes the first defenders miss after the… pic.twitter.com/YZt4Xda0CK — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) March 31, 2025

Yahoo! analyst Matt Harmon – creator of Reception Perception – seemingly shares Orlovsky’s overarching thoughts on Hunter. He labeled Hunter an “elite wide receiver prospect” after breaking down his film. In a follow-up post, he revealed Hunter’s profile is “one of the best” he has curated.

Louis Riddick can see similarities between Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders

The obvious, potentially overused player comp for Travis Hunter is Deion Sanders. But when you’re as gifted as Hunter is on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to look elsewhere.

Hunter made the second-most touchdown catches (15) in college football last season. He also recorded the fourth-most forced missed tackles on receptions (27). On top of that, he intercepted four passes and allowed only one touchdown as a cornerback. This incredible production, to Riddick, justifies Hunter’s desire to play both positions in the NFL and Sanders’ hype for him.

“His hand-eye coordination is something that just can’t be taught… when you watch him, you understand that you’re looking at someone that has just been uniquely blessed by a higher power… that’s not being hyperbolic about it. That’s just being honest… [and] that’s why Deion says that [Hunter] is him.” – Louis Riddick

If Hunter wasn’t already ticketed for a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, he certainly is now. And that, to CBS Sports’ Mike Renner, indicates he’ll spend significant time at receiver to open his career.

we’ve debated a lot about where Travis Hunter’s best position is in the NFL, but I’m not sure the answer actually matters he’s going to either the Browns, Giants, or Pats None of them need a CB. All of them could use a WR — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) April 4, 2025

The 2025 NFL Draft, hosted in Green Bay, begins on Apr. 24. You can watch the event on ABC/ESPN and/or NFL Network.