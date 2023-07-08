In Just Over a Year, Cooper Kupp Made $1,000,000 in Profit by Selling his Swanky Westlake Mansion

May 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp with wife Anna Kupp attend the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp took home some massive wins in 2022. He took home the WR triple crown, won the Super Bowl, and also made a sweet $1 million by selling his Los Angeles mansion. In a story reported by “Dirt.com”, Cooper Kupp sold his Westlake Village house along with his wife Anna for $5.3 million in May 2022. The couple had to mark the price down after listing it for $850,000 higher than before, but they still netted a massive profit in the process.

The 2021-22 season was a masterclass from Cooper Kupp. In the regular season, he put up 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. His 145 catches and 1,947 yards rank second all-time in NFL history, and with his numbers, he completed the WR triple crown. It all culminated in the perfect ending too. Kupp and the Rams won the Super Bowl, and Cooper Kupp was named the Super Bowl MVP for his masterful performance. After all his achievements, he was able to net a massive profit in the process with his property sale.

Cooper Kupp and his Wife Landed a Great Deal with their Massive LA Mansion

Real estate is always a hot topic when it comes to athletes, and Kupp’s case was no different. He held a fancy, completely decked-out house in Westlake, California, and he was able to make a massive sale for it.

In March 2021, Cooper and Anna bought the property from realtor Mary Azizi. They listed it for sale initially in August 2021, but the price was too high, and they had to bring it down to $850,000.

However, the sale still landed them $1 million. So, what exactly makes Cooper Kupp’s former mansion so grand, warranting a price tag of over $5 million?

The entire living property spans nearly 7,000 square feet and contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house comes with a massive driveway along with a four-car garage space.

The main level contains a living/game room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a family room. Kupp’s former mansion also contained a wood-paneled library with a wet bar, a gym area, a pool, a spa, and a cabana. Including the outdoor space, the property spanned 1.6 acres.

More details of the mansion can be found here, as per “Dirt.com.”

Kupp Also Holds a Massive Mansion in Oregon

As if Cooper Kupp’s Westlake property wasn’t grand enough, he also holds property in Wilsonville, Oregon. He and Anna bought the mansion for $2.5 million, as per “housedigest.com.”

Per the website, the house is equally as grand. It spans 5,500 square feet, and it contains five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and indoor sports arena, and a total property size of 1.4 acres.