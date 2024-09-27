In Pictures: Caleb Williams’ Luxurious $12.9 Million Mansion in Lake Forest Near Bears Practice Facility

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams might not be having a good time on the field but at least he got a nice house to recoup and recover.

The Bears drafted Williams as the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on a $39.49 million rookie deal for 4 years. The deal came with a $25.5 million signing bonus, and Williams spent the money on acquiring a lakefront property in Lake Michigan.

Williams acquired the luxury villa in Lake Forest, Illinois, in an area filled with villas that attract some of the top citizens of the Chicago metropolitan area and the young QB just joined the list.

The villa is surrounded by a forest and provides a serene experience of living in nature with the city of Chicago just miles away.

William was born in the suburbs of Washington D.C. and lived in his parent’s house before moving to Oklahoma for college. After spending one year with Sooners, he moved to LA to join the Trojans.

And now he has found an adobe in Chicago. The 22-year-old QB’s luxurious villa is just miles from the team’s headquarters and a short car ride from Chicago city center.

However, with the team’s record of high quarterback attrition and Williams’ underwhelming performance up until now, can his decision to invest in a $13 million house can be considered premature.