Jared Goff’s Wife Christen Flaunts Stunning Outfit Worth a Modest $2k for the Bills vs. Lions Clash

Jared Goff’s model wife, Christen Goff, stole the spotlight with her stunning outfit while the Detroit Lions struggled against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. Christen chose the Lions’ blue theme for her pre-game attire, donning a Lioness Countryside top ($79) for the Week 15 game.

The former SI Swimsuit model matched it with Agolde Dame Jeans ($258). The true star of the show was her styling though, as she broke up the blue monochrome with black and silver accents. The chic Heaven Mayhem bean belt brought separation to the top and bottom of her outfit.

She finished off her outfit with Reformation Rosie Mid Shaft Boots ($448) in black leather, the iconic Jacquemus Le Chiquito Noeud ($913) in matching denim, and silver jewelry. This classy accessorizing brought the cost of the outfit from a modest $337 to nearly $2k.

This collaboration, in partnership with Shopbop, also saw Christen share a few stunning snaps of her ensemble on Instagram, wowing fans and the NFL WAGs alike.

Impressed by Christen, NFL’s very own fashion designer and 49ers’ star Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, posted an adorable comment, saying, “Face of an angel.” Meanwhile, SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin, who loved Christen’s selection, observed, “Influencing me. I need this fit.”

Another fashion model, Mara Martin, admitted she is “obsessed with this outfit.” And, famous influencer Tatiana Maerrit chimed in with, “So pretty! Love the fit!”.

Earlier in the game, Christen also posted a mirror selfie with her stylish outfit, where she offered her support to the team.

At present, the Lions have the best odds (+260), with a 26 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are a distant second (+450) in the race.