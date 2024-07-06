In Pictures: Tom Brady Reunites With Robert Kraft and Gronk at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July Party

Tom Brady’s Fourth of July celebration was nothing short of spectacular, doubling as a mini-reunion for some New England Patriots’ celebrated men. The NFL icon was spotted living it up at Michael Rubin’s exclusive all-white party in the Hamptons, mingling with the galaxy of famous celebrities and star athletes.

Not one to leave his fans out of the fun, Brady took to Instagram the next day to share some snapshots from the exclusive event. The photos featured Brady alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former teammate and tight end extraordinaire Rob Gronkowski, and even Cincinnati Bengals’ rising star Joe Burrow, among other big names.

“Another epic Fourth of July with @michaelrubin and the @fanatics family” Brady captioned the post.

Tom Brady Had Fun In Michael Rubin’s Party Re-Unites With Gronk and Robert Kraft

The guest list read like a roll call of entertainment and sports royalty. Lil Wayne, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Quavo, Druski, GloRilla, Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, J. Balvin, Olivia Dunne, Devin Booker, James Harden, Brooks Nader, Shaboozey, and Charli D’Amelio were all in attendance, making for an unforgettable night.

Even the invitations matched the event’s extravagance. Guests reportedly received framed illustrations delivered by couriers in white tuxedos. As if that wasn’t enough, they were gifted customized Nike-Travis Scott shoes.

But the festivities weren’t limited to the party itself. Before the main event, Tom Brady was spotted enjoying a casual beach football game with current Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud, and others, proving that football is never far from his mind.

Tom Brady Plays The “Most Star-Studded Game Of Beach Football”

Tom Brady’s Fourth of July festivities kicked off with what NFL’s handle dubbed as “The most star-studded game of beach football you’ll probably ever see.” However, when it comes to beach football, even the GOAT can’t win them all, as Tom Brady found himself on the losing end against a squad led by CJ Stroud.

Before the all-white party kicked into high gear, Brady and Stroud captained opposing teams in an impromptu beach football showdown. The lineup was a football fan’s dream, boasting an impressive mix of NFL stars and celebrities. Brady’s squad included Travis Scott and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, while Stroud’s team featured Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

A few glimpses of the game were shared by the NFL’s Instagram handle:

Hamlin picked off Brady for a pick-six, showcasing his ball-hawking skills even on sand. On the flip side, Tom Brady connected with both Scott and Parsons for some impressive catches, proving his arm is still golden even in retirement.

Other notable players joining the beach gridiron action included LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, Brady’s former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, Dolphins receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and musicians Quavo and Travis Scott.