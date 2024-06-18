Insider Explains Why Tua Tagovailoa Will Be Paid Less Than Joe Burrow

Tua Tagovailoa, one of the league’s most highly touted quarterbacks, finds himself awaiting a contract extension in his fifth year with the Dolphins. While several reports suggest the Miami Dolphins and Tagovailoa are gradually inching towards a resolution, NFL insider Mike Garafolo believes the former Alabama star may not secure a deal on par with Joe Burrow’s $55 million average annual value (AAV) agreement.

With the soaring market rates and Trevor Lawrence recently signing a $55 million yearly contract, the burning question is whether Tagovailoa is truly poised to ink a similar or more lucrative deal. It turns out that based on the conversation Garafolo had, all indications suggest, “The number was going to be below Joe Burrow for Tua.”

Garafolo mentioned that although Tua’s talents and capabilities are undoubtedly elite, and he carries his own sense of pride, the quarterback is not one to push for every last penny in negotiations. This stance stems from Tagovailoa’s previous contemplation of retirement, casting uncertainty over his long-term commitment to the game.

“This is a guy who wants what’s fair. He’s got a lot of pride, but he’s also not the kind of guy to be pushing for every last penny, especially when, a short while ago, he was considering retirement. So, the difference between 55 and 53 million a year probably seems negligible for that kind of guy,” Garafolo explained.

While the NFL insider acknowledges that witnessing Tua’s competitors secure massive deals could prompt him to seek a figure closer to the top of the market, he suggests the prudent course for the franchise is to finalize the extension swiftly.

Therefore, the deal could materialize within the next few weeks, ensuring it does not become a mental distraction for the quarterback as training camp approaches.

ESPN Insider Suggests the Dolphins Are Very Close to Concluding Tua Tagovailoa’s Contract Negotiations

After much anticipation, the Dolphins are finally closing in on a final offer for Tua Tagovailoa, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler. During the Sunday episode of SportsCenter, Fowler suggested that while the Dolphins are willing to spend top dollar on their franchise quarterback, the exact terms of the deal are not quite at hand yet.

“The Dolphins are committed to doing a long-term deal [with Tagovailoa]. They made that clear both publicly and privately. Not a ton of progress yet, but I believe they are at least in the ballpark, and this could perk up this summer. They’ve got six weeks before training camp. They want to pay him,” Fowler stated.

With the negotiation details still under wraps, speculation swirls around the specific numbers. Tagovailoa is likely seeking an annual pay starting at $55 million, while the Dolphins might have been initially offering a figure slightly above or below $50 million.

Which QBs are next to enter $50M club? Breaking down Tua, Love and Dak outlook (and vet QBs from minicamp)…on @sportscenter with @randyscott pic.twitter.com/v8IQhVacXk — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 16, 2024

The financials might seem like a game of reading between the lines, but the stakes for both parties are enormous. Statistics suggest Tagovailoa has solidified himself as one of the most talented NFL quarterbacks, and the Dolphins’ brass indeed sees the importance of his on-field product.

While the haggling over precise figures persists, all signs point to the Dolphins understanding Tagovailoa’s prowess and pay grade. Allowing their franchise quarterback to walk would undermine their aspirations and investment to build around his talents.