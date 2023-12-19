Patrick Mahomes Hairstyle: Chiefs QB’s Stylist Once Revealed How Long it Takes to Get Those Curls All Set & Fine

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known not just for his exceptional skills on the field but also for his distinctive curly mohawk, which has become a part of his brand identity. Behind this iconic look is a meticulous grooming process, as revealed by Mahomes’ personal stylist, DeJuan Bonds.

Bonds, who runs Purple Label Luxury, a barbershop frequented by many Kansas City Chiefs players, divulged that achieving Mahomes’ signature look is a 40-minute endeavor. This time frame is not just about curling but also about sculpting the hair using an arsenal of seven different clippers.

Discovering the time and care Patrick Mahomes puts into his hair care routine reveals more about him as a person. It shows that he’s dedicated not only to football but also to keeping up a personal look that his fans love and that fits well with his image. Mahomes’ connection with his hairstyle is about more than just looking good.

In college, at Texas Tech University, he embarked on a journey to discover his hair identity, which began as a friendly bet and evolved into his signature style. Patrick Mahomes’ curly hair is a key part of his identity, something he’s even talked about himself, saying, “The helmet doesn’t do my hair justice, but the headband, the hair, it’s part of my brand.”

This sentiment is echoed by Head and Shoulders, a company he represents. They highlight that his curls are more than just a fashion choice; they reflect his commitment to taking care of his appearance.

Patrick Mahomes’ Future Hair Plans

In a candid moment captured in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ series, Mahomes hinted at a potential change in his hairstyle. Fatherhood seems to be influencing this decision, as Mahomes expressed concerns about sporting a mohawk while being a dad.

This shift in perspective signifies how personal milestones can impact public personas, even for a high-profile athlete like Mahomes. Reflecting on the future, Mahomes stated, “I don’t want to dread it. I don’t mind twisting it.” These words suggest a willingness to evolve his look while maintaining the essence of his curly hair, which has become synonymous with his image.

Patrick Mahomes’ hair is more than just a style; it’s a symbol of his journey, both personal and professional. The detailed routine required to perfect his curls, combined with his willingness to adapt his look as he embraces fatherhood, illustrates the deep connection between an athlete’s personal brand and the different phases of their life.