Is Cam Newton Coming Back to the NFL by Rejoining the Panthers? QB Turned Content Creator Clears the Air

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton hasn’t geared up for an NFL game in the past three years, but rumors about his comeback have been flying around even now. First, NFL Rumors on X reported that the former quarterback was spotted at the Dolphins’ training facility, sparking a comeback murmur. Then, on the Black Coffee with John Brown show, the host asked the QB if he had visited the Panthers recently, as other reports suggested.

Advertisement

Brown even cited Adam Schefter as his source, claiming that Cam was at the workout facility of his former team — potentially for an opportunity. But the NFL quarterback, who is currently a free agent, swiftly shot down all the rumors. “They reporting anything,” he remarked.

Cam further noted that even his father had recently spoken to him about the whispers of a comeback, as did several others close to him. However, the rumors, it turns out, are just that—rumors. Neither Carolina nor Miami has reached out to the quarterback for another chance.

So, in the meantime, Newton is doing what he has been doing over the past few years — making sports-related content. “I’ve been here in the studio in Atlanta trying to push out content,” he quipped.

He further added:

“Nobody from the Panthers have showed any type of interest. Nobody from the Miami Dolphins have showed any type of interest. Nobody from the Minnesota Vikings have showed any type of interest. And at this particular point, I’m just sitting back, drinking my black coffee.”

It certainly seems that Cam isn’t attracting any interest from NFL teams. But that’s only part of the story.

Cam knows in his heart that he is done with football

It’s no secret that the 2015 NFL MVP has previously shown interest in making a return to the gridiron. But now, even Newton knows that his age isn’t slowing down.

“Do I think I will ever play football again? Respectfully, no,” the former quarterback said on his podcast, as per Peace Maker Online. “That’s just me being honest. It’s been so long. I’m not getting any younger.”

Newton wholeheartedly believes that he can still play. At 35, having maintained peak athletic stature, it’s no surprise. However, he understands that an NFL franchise likely wouldn’t roll their dice on him.

“Do I think I can play? Yes. But do I think I’m going to play? I need somebody to take a chance. I don’t think somebody is gonna take that chance now.”

No matter how sad this may be, it’s clear that Newton’s journey in the NFL has come to an end. But off the field, he has already made such a great impact, hosting youth camps and influencing kids in any way he can.