Tyreek Hill Throws Jabs at Cam Newton Amid Rumors of Him Training With the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins find themselves in a pickle with uncertainty surrounding QB Tua Tagovailoa’s availability in the next four weeks, or possibly for the entire season. So, it was only expected for the franchise to try out a few veteran free-agent quarterbacks for the role. What wasn’t expected, however, was that Cam Newton would be a prospect—and Tyreek Hill had a hilarious reaction to the news as well.

NFL Rumors on X recently shared a murmur from the grapevine that Newton, a former NFL MVP, was spotted at the Dolphins’ practice. However, the report didn’t make it clear whether he was trying out for the starting role or had some other reason for the visit.

Like football enthusiasts, Tyreek soon caught wind of this whisper, and in a typical Tyreek fashion, he addressed it. Reposting the post, he wrote, “This team all ready has too many kids”

While it’s clear that the star wideout didn’t hesitate to call Cam Newton a baby, it’s not at all clear who else on his team he might be referring to. Is he talking about his young head coach or players like Jaylen Waddle? These are mysteries we won’t have answers to for a while.

It’s also quite typical of Tyreek to mention “too many kids,” and netizens were quick to point that out. It’s no secret that the star wide receiver officially has seven children, with some reports suggesting even more.

So, the majority flocked to the comment sections with remarks like: “Tyreek can sure relate to having too many kids.” And can you blame them?

That said, there might be another reason why Tyreek seemed a bit agitated by the news of Newton trying out for the QB spot in Miami.

Newton criticized Tyreek for his behavior during the road-side detainment

As the Dolphins were preparing to host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium for their season opener, Tyreek found himself in trouble on the way to the game. He was allegedly speeding, and when authorities pulled him over, he reportedly failed to comply. This led to the situation escalating, resulting in his brief detainment and being handcuffed on the ground, face down.

Even his teammate Calais Campbell was detained by the authorities when he tried to play the role of a peacemaker and de-escalate the situation.

Reacting to this absurd situation on his ‘4th & 1’ show, Newton didn’t hesitate to give Tyreek a swift reality check. Considering that Tyreek had rolled up his car window during the traffic stop, the former NFL quarterback was infuriated.

He made it clear to his audience as well that pulling such antics during a stop will put you in even more trouble — possibly in a dangerous situation that no one wants to be in.

“Bro, right there, comply! I’m just trying to keep you alive… I’m not talking to Tyreek Hill more than I’m talking to everybody else that’s going to get pulled over on a day-to-day basis. When you roll the window down, and you roll the window back up, bro don’t do that. You can’t do that… It puts you in danger”

Since that incident, Tyreek has acknowledged that he could have dealt with the situation in a better way. But clearly, he didn’t appreciate what Newton had to say about it.