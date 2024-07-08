Is Cooper Kupp A Poet? Wife Anna Shares A Sweet Secret

Cooper Kupp is known for his ability to get open at any point during the game, and carrying the offense when everything is on the line. His composure and grace as a receiver of his size is second to none. And now it turns out that his temperament is being used in other aspects of his life. Recently, his wife Anna Kupp spilled the beans about his hidden talent beyond his football skills; our NFL MVP is also a poet.

On their newly launched podcast “Daily Grind,” Anna affectionately disclosed Cooper’s creative side as a poet, which even caught him off guard. Talking about the alternative name he came up with for the podcast, she cheekily reveals the truth:

“Cooper is a poet and you wouldn’t even know it. It’s kind of crazy, some of the poetry that comes from your brain,” said Anna.

Cooper accepts the secret and even says that the poems might make it to a book someday, but they won’t be recited on the “vod-cast” for sure. As Mrs. Kupp genuinely appreciated Cooper’s gifted ability to play around with words, the 2021 Super Bowl LVI MVP appeared humble yet flattered by Anna’s compliments.

Next, he playfully pondered the idea of compiling his poems into a book or using them on their podcast in the future. Also, Cooper chimed in Shel Silverstein’s name- possibly relating his writing style with the renowned children’s author, known for his playful and imaginative stories.

Turns out Cooper Kupp isn’t the only one with a literary touch to his personality. RK Russell, a retired NFL player who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has similar poetic talent to Kupp.

RK Russell’s Impact Beyond the NFL

RK Russell, who played in the league before Cooper Kupp is not only known for his on-field performance but also for his profound interest in poetry and burning social causes.

His poems are all about the NFL players’ challenges – topics like the physical demands of the league, game-related pressure, and the meaning of life beyond gridiron.

As the NFL’s first and openly publicized bisexual player, Russell also uses his poetry to tackle issues of identity and representation- challenging traditional ideas of masculinity in sports and pushing for more inclusivity for LGBTQ+ athletes. Moreover, the former RK Russell’s writing talks about balancing his NFL career with his artistic passions alongside health-related issues, and societal pressures.

FYI, he has also published a memoir, “The Yards Between Us” in May 2023.

Like Cooper Kupp, Russell’s poetic skills weren’t widely known during his playing days. Thus, Anna’s compliments for Cooper’s poetry prove how NFL players are not just limited to on-field milestones; they are capable of being equally great when it comes to creativity.