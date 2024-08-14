Cooper Kupp Revisits “Worst Date Night” Experience with Wife Anna: “We End Up Leaving There”

High school sweethearts, Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie’s love story is like a Hollywood script. They first met in school where Cooper immediately felt a connection with Anna. Despite attending different universities during their college years, they remained committed to their relationship. However, even seemingly perfect couples face problems. And the Kupps are no different.

In a candid conversation on their “Daily Grind” podcast, the Los Angeles Rams WR recounted an evening that he described as their “worst date night”:

“We end up leaving there, and from halfway through the meal until the next day, before we talked again. And that is the only time we’ve done that and the last time we’ll ever do that.”

While enjoying a tasting menu at one of their favorite restaurants, the atmosphere turned tense as they became engrossed in an emotionally charged conversation. With both of them being at odds, they forgot to savor the dishes as they lay forgotten on the table.

Ultimately, Cooper and Anna had to ask the restaurant staff to pack their untouched food. After which, the couple returned home in complete silence. The tension lingered but as Kupp endearingly noted, “When we’re not right, I can’t function.”

It was ultimately something Anna found at home, that helped the couple mend fences and get past the disagreement.

This book helped Cooper and Anna get back on the same page

Back then, Cooper was in the middle of recovering from his ACL injury which ended his season in 2018, but his mind was preoccupied with reconnecting with his wife. Meanwhile, Anna, taking care of their newborn at home also wanted to mend their relationship.

During her search for answers, she stumbled upon a book that had been sitting on their shelf for years which helped both Cooper and Anna grasp the root causes of their disagreements:

“Obviously, it’s not the answer to everything in life, but it was a very eye-opening piece for what we were currently going through.”

To which, Cooper added:

“It was introspective for both of us—who are we, why is this coming up, why do we have these foundational differences in how we do things and perceive what’s happening?”

Looking back on this phase, the pair both agreed that is important to solve challenges in a relationship as quickly as possible rather than allowing them to escalate to a point of no return. For them, the wake-up call was their date night that turned into a silent night.

As a result, they transformed their approach to these planned evenings to side-step potential conflicts.

Anna and Cooper realize that every relationship has ups and downs but the secret to keeping tough situations at bay is rooted in understanding, patience, and a commitment to evolving together.

Cut to the present, the couple is stronger than ever, has been blessed with two more sons, and has started a podcast together this year.