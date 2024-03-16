“Is He Stealing From Dak Prescott?”: Kirk Morrison & the Rich Eisen Show Panelists Discuss Russell Wilson’s New Catchphrase

Russell Wilson throughout his stellar NFL career has been an inspirational leader off the field. The 9 times Pro Bowler had been the galvanizing glue in the Seahawks locker room. One of his catchphrases that was popular with the Seattle fans was his saying “Go Hawks!” after every speech. Similarly, when he came to Denver, his catchphrase changed to “Let’s Ride!” Now that Wilson can be spotted donning the Black and Gold for Pittsburgh, Steelers Nation, and NFL community members are curious to know what Wilson’s catchphrase for his new team will be.

Kirk Morrison, host of The Rich Eisen Show along with the other analysts of the show were predicting Wilson’s catchphrase for the Steelers. Hours ago, Russell Wilson had his introductory Press Conference as a Pittsburgh player. At the end of the Press Conference, the NFL world was surprised that Russell ended the conference without any catchphrase. This got the Rich Eisen Show analysts to think about what could be Wilson’s catchphrase.

Kirk Morrison dug up a social media video posted by Wilson and noted that the QB at the end of the video is seen saying “Black & Gold, Here We Go”. This led to the panel speculating that this might be his catchphrase. However, they quickly realized that this was also the iconic pre-snap catchphrase used by Dak Prescott. Hence the panel pointed out the similarities between Dak and Russell’s “Here We Go”. Kirk Morrison even went as far asking the panelists “If he is stealing” the catchphrase from Dak Prescott.

But little did Kirk know that “Here We Go” is an iconic Pittsburgh Steelers song and has been in use even before Dak Prescott entered the league. One of the panelists rightly pointed this out and corrected Kirk that chronologically speaking, it should be Dak who stole from the Steelers. The panelists at the end collectively opined that “Black & Gold, Here We Go” doesn’t have a nice ring to it yet.

All said and done, catchphrases will eventually come into place. But what’s important is Russell’s intent to perform well. And based on his press conference, he seems super pumped up for this season.

Russell Wilson Has Something To Prove This Season

Russell Wilson’s legacy took a nosedive in the last two seasons when he joined the Denver Broncos. His two-year stint with Denver saw the QB registering a dismal 11-19 record for the Broncos as a starter. His slew of inconsistencies under Sean Payton eventually saw him getting benched by a rookie last season. Things got from bad to worse when Wilson eventually ended up clashing with HC Sean Payton thus getting released by the Broncos prematurely.

The fact that the Broncos will be paying $38 million of Wilson’s salary and still don’t want him to play for them sums up Wilson’s tenure at Denver. After his release, preseason was also rife with rumors stating that the 35-year-old QB wouldn’t get a team where he could be a starter. Luckily, the Steelers and Mike Tomlin believed in him and have signed him for a year. One of the questions asked in Wilson’s introductory media conference as a Steelers player was his intent.

The 35-year-old is at the twilight of his career and is entering his Steelers journey on the bank of two dismal seasons. Russell Wilson however opined [via AP News] that he has come here to prove himself. He emphasized his mentality of proving something each day and he assured fans that he would strive to be the best version of himself no matter what.

“I think that every day you wake up there’s something to prove,” Wilson said. “You know, you want to be the best version of you. You’ve got a certain edge and this place does to.”

While Wilson’s Denver stint will always be viewed negatively, his last season with them was above average. The QB threw for 3,070 yards and 26 TDs for the Broncos last year. Stats like this should give hope to the Steelers Nation that Wilson still has a lot left in his tank.