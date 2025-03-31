Is Jihaad Campbell a Top 10 Draft Prospect? Analyst Explains if the Alabama LB is Too Risky a Pick or Not

The first season in over 15 years without Nick Saban in Alabama ended just as many predicted – the Crimson Tide failing to qualify for the playoffs. Saban’s players used to take center stage at the NFL drafts, with many going in the 1st round and making a mark. That might not be the case in the 2025 NFL draft, though. That said, there is one position that Alabama has mastered over the years, and that is linebacker. Jihaad Campbell could be one to look for, with many tipping him as a first-round prospect.

Campbell is arguably the top LB in the upcoming draft class, which is dominated by edge rushers in the defensive departments. True linebackers are hard to find and are often a hit-and-miss. While he is a certain 1st round prospect, it’s unclear whether his talents are good enough for a team to draft him in the top 10.

Analyst Joe Goodberry has the answer to this conundrum. According to a study of his film, he is a great communicator who possesses good strength and athleticism to ward off linemen.

Campbell’s vision is unparalleled and covers the gap really well, smothering RBs and TEs. He hardly gives up on a play and remains fully committed in the tackle. The Alabama LB is extremely effective against the run game while also being a ball hawk, as he never loses his eyes off the ball. He can rush the passer, but that’s the area of his game that he hasn’t fully developed and needs a lot of work if a team wants to use him as a pass rusher.

Goodberry and his team rank him high on their board, i.e. inside the top ten positions, which is high for a linebacker. He boasts a high production rate, great athleticism score, and excellent coverage rate.

“He is in the top-ten on our board right now for everything we put together, Jihaad Campbell is number five total. He is a strong prospect. His market share adjusted production-99.5 percentile, his relative athletic score put him in the 98.7 percentile. Where he actually scores the best is his coverage. This guy can cover and is a ball-hawk. I’m a big fan of Campbell.”

However, most mock drafts see teams taking him somewhere between 15th and 20th, which is still high for a pure off-the-ball linebacker. Teams don’t draft the LBs before the second or third round.

So which team would be willing to take a chance on this sole first-round prospect from Alabama?

Jihaad Campbell will have a couple of suitors

The Buccaneers stand out as the most obvious team in need of a linebacker like Jihaad Campbell. Tampa re-signed veteran LB Lavonte David to a one-year deal, and the 35-year-old could be entering his final NFL season. The Bucs must invest in their defense, and Campbell has all the traits of a franchise linebacker.

Learning from a seasoned leader like David for a year would only accelerate his development. With his physicality, pass-rushing ability, and knack for disrupting plays, he could be a cornerstone in Tampa’s defense for years to come.

Another strong fit is the Bengals, who are likely to lose Trey Hendrickson—along with much of their defensive identity. Cincinnati needs to rebuild its defense, and drafting Campbell could be a major step in that direction. He brings speed, versatility, and toughness—qualities the Bengals desperately need.

While he may not match Hendrickson’s sack numbers right away, he would inject much-needed energy and character into a struggling unit. With the 17th overall pick, Jihaad could be the key to reshaping their defense.

The 49ers could be another intriguing landing spot. San Francisco is on a mission to retool its defense after losing Dre Greenlaw in free agency. Campbell’s versatility allows him to line up alongside All-Pro LB Fred Warner or even play opposite Nick Bosa as a pass rusher.

The Niners do have other pressing needs, including cornerback, safety, wide receiver, and defensive line help, but elite linebackers are hard to come by. With the 11th overall pick, Campbell could be headed to the Bay Area, filling a crucial role in the defense that will once again be coached by Robert Saleh.

Last season in Alabama, Jihaad Campbell racked up 119 total tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception. At 6’3″ and 235 pounds, he showcased impressive speed with a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.

While he has the talent and athleticism of a top-10 pick, he may ultimately hear his name called between picks 15 and 20. The recent trend of teams devaluing linebackers in the first round—combined with concerns about his durability and a somewhat limited pass-rush arsenal—may push him down the board.