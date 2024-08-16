mobile app bar

Is Patrick Mahomes Playing vs. Detroit Lions? Andy Reid Provides Update

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (15) leads Carson Wentz (11) and Ian Book (2) before a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 26-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

In a major boost for the Chiefs, Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes is set to headline the preseason encounter against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead. The three-time Super Bowl winner has been entrusted to play the first half, confirmed Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs fans were disappointed during the last preseason game as the team lost against the Jaguars, with their star QB failing to get enough game time, attempting only four passes. 

Speaking to reporters, Reid confirmed that all the starters, including Mahomes, will be deployed against the Lions in the entire first half of the upcoming game on Saturday. 

It is surprising that Reid has decided to start Mahomes for the entirety of the first half, given that coaches try to keep their star players injury-free before the start of the regular season. Following Hollywood Brown’s sternoclavicular injury, which could sideline him for at least six weeks, Reid would hope for Mahomes to come out of the matchup unscathed.

However, the QB also needs to get some live-action reps in before he goes face-to-face with the Ravens in the first week of the regular season. Interestingly, the Chiefs started off their previous season with a loss to the Lions.

While the Chiefs are playing their starters, the Lions have adopted a contrasting strategy for the Arrowhead rematch.

Lions intend to rest starters against the Chiefs

The Detroit Lions defense, already dealing with a significant number of injuries, will have their hands full when they take on Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Speaking to 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell made it clear that the team doesn’t intend to play many starters against the Chiefs. This decision is despite their 14-3 loss against the New York Giants last week:

“We may get a couple of (starting) d-linemen going here against the Chiefs that didn’t play last week. Offense is probably pretty set here. The long and short of it, maybe a couple of guys. That’s about it,” Campbell explained.

With Detroit Lions opting to test their reserve strength, the upcoming clash is now between a full-strength Chiefs and a half-strength Lions. While the result is unlikely to produce an impact on the NFL points table, it will serve as an important test for the Lions’ secondary depth, as they aim to contain one of the league’s most powerful offenses.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

