“It Gotta Match My Aesthetics”: Shedeur Sanders Wants to Buy Tesla’s $20,000 Worth Robot ‘Optimus’

Shedeur Sanders isn’t one of those QBs who think twice before splurging on themselves. With an NIL valuation of $5.3 million, he’s flush with cash and isn’t afraid to show it. From designer cleats to Richard Mille watches, the Buffs QB has a sharp eye for fashion and spares no expense in keeping up appearances. As it turns out, after purchasing a Tesla Cybertruck for $100k, Sanders now has his sights set on Tesla’s latest $20,000 worth gadget, but there is a catch.

Elon Musk released much-awaited Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, a device that he claims comes with limitless potential. Unsurprisingly, Shedeur wants to get his hands on this. During the recent episode of the 2Legendary podcast, the Buffs QB expressed his wish to buy the new robot, but only if it matches “his aesthetic”.

” Ya. I have to bro(get Optimus). I think it’ll be able to do a lot of things for you so I’ll definitely get it. I gotta match my aesthetics though. I got to wait till you know I get in the league, nice crib, nice condo. You got to match the aesthetic.”

After expressing his love for the expensive gadget, Shedeur was presented with an interesting query — Is it possible for the average Joe to make a catch at the elite level? Sanders actually responded with a yes.

Shedeur Sanders believes a random guy can make a catch in-game

The Buffs QB weighed in on whether a random guy can make a catch during a prime-time game. Shedeur reckons it can only happen if scheme and play-calling are right which can go a long way in making that person believe he can do it.

He further pointed out that with the game on the line, the average person can do it if he has a lot of help. Everyone needs to block for him and the QB has to make sure that it is a simple catch, if these conditions are met, Shedeur doesn’t think it’s that hard to catch the ball.

” I think so. It’s about scheme. You could make somebody feel comfortable just by the scheme. So if it’s on the line and we had one person off the street and we had to get him a catch, we’ll make sure everybody’s blocked up so you can just focus on the catch. Just throw a nice real catchable ball and whatever happens, happens.”

Looking at how they have done this season till now, Shedeur’s men probably won’t need any common folks to catch the ball for them. Buffs are 4-2 after 6 games and are set to face Arizona in their next clash.