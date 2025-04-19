“It Heats Up Your Achilles”: Jayden Daniels Uses These New-Age $899 Shoes to Recover From Intense Workouts

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels stands on nothing but business when it comes to football. So much so that his dedication to the sport stretches beyond his working hours. And he makes sure during that hard work to keep his body in peak condition, so he can stay a step ahead of his peers — much like Tom Brady did.

Recovery is an integral part of maintaining physicality, not just for football players, but athletes across all sports, which is why Jayden has made it a priority. To help his feet recover after intense workouts, the young Commanders QB recently revealed that he uses $899 kicks.

These shoes, known as Hyperboot, are the result of a collaboration between sportswear giant Nike and health tech company Hyperice. And if you’re looking to snag a pair, you’re in luck — they’re set to drop on May 17th.

Jayden, who signed with Nike in 2024, became a spokesperson for the new partnership between the two brands. Which is also why he made sure to send Jon Gruden a pair of Hyperboots before appearing on his podcast.

The former Bucs head coach was seriously impressed by what the new tech could do — and he wasn’t shy about it. He’d already tried the shoes before they even started recording the podcast. Can you blame him?

When Gruden asked Jayden about the pair, the DC superstar didn’t hold back, calling them a “game-changing” piece of tech.

“It’s game-changing like you get to walk around with a shoe and still the compression on your ankles, the heat up your Achilles, get your ligaments and your joints right. So it’s a game changer,” said the 24-year-old QB.

“I use it before I work out. And I can’t wait to use it for a season because I’m over in DC. It gets cold in December, January, when you’re about to play playoff football. So any advantage I could have, I could stay ready, man, I’m all about it,” he added.

The best part about this tech is that athletes don’t have to set aside extra time for recovery. With these shoes, they can simply recover on the go. Explaining how the footwear works, Jayden said,

“It could get super hot though, I ain’t gonna lie. So you could change the temperature. So it heats up your Achilles, the back of your ankle, and then the front of it is compression. So you can literally just sit down, you can walk around.”

Given how practical and effective these shoes are, one may agree that this footwear can change the way athletes recover. We may be witnessing a revolution in health tech.