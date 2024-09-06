mobile app bar

“It Just Felt Good To Talk To Him”: Jimmy Horn Jr. Reveals the Last Time He Had Contact With His Father

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Why Is Jimmy Horn Jr.’s Father Incarcerated?

Image Credit: USA Today Sports

What makes Jimmy Horn Jr. so special is his appetite to put on a show while facing adversity dead in the face. His popularity soared following his haul against North Dakota State while his father was incarcerated. Sadly, his father wasn’t there to cheer on him during the best moment of his career so far.

Speaking to the reporters at CU Buffs’ latest press conference, Colorado’s rising star heartbreakingly revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his father after the mightily impressive performance against North Dakota State last week.

The only conversation he had with his dad was before the authorities “shipped” Jimmy Horn Sr. off to prison. The 21-year-old however isn’t bummed about it. He instead argued that he looks to leverage this situation as a dose of motivation to push through adversity.

“I was able to talk to him but dad was about to get shipped off to the prison you know… so that was my last time talking to him… So I just got to go even harder… that just pushes me even more.”

The most emotional aspect of Jimmy’s media appearance was him fondly revealing that he felt good talking to his father. “It just felt good talking to him,” shared Jimmy to the press. A father-son relationship always has a few words unsaid. Seeing Jimmy express the warmth he got from his father openly is something that perhaps most men can learn from.

On the flip side, the universe has played the balancing act by having a larger-than-life father figure in Deion Sanders for the Buffs WR; who admittedly is chuffed about it.

Jimmy Horn Jr. Opens Up On Deion Sanders’ Importance In His Life

For a player who barely managed to make a mark for the Buffs last season, it was quite surprising to see Jimmy not get lost in the mass exodus this summer. Deion Sanders keeping the likes of Jimmy, suggests that the youngster has quite a lot of skill to offer.

While Deion has often played this uplifting role in the players’ self-belief, the bond he shares with Jimmy is special. From reaching out to his father in jail to making a public plea for his father’s bail, Deion has gone to lengths to help Jimmy feel at ease in this tricky situation of his life.

The WR thus unsurprisingly termed Coach Prime as a great father figure in his life and expressed gratitude for his presence.

“He is a good father figure, you feel me? l ain’t going to say good, [he is] a great father figure you know. That’s a lot to me, it means a lot to me, just to have him have my back.”

Jimmy’s humility and emotional circumstances have made him a fan favorite. The Buffs WR has reportedly gained a whopping 50,000+ followers since the NDSU game.

The real challenge however begins now for Jimmy as maintaining and improving on this newfound fame and love from fans is arguably tougher than getting the two in the first place.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these