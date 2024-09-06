“It Just Felt Good To Talk To Him”: Jimmy Horn Jr. Reveals the Last Time He Had Contact With His Father

What makes Jimmy Horn Jr. so special is his appetite to put on a show while facing adversity dead in the face. His popularity soared following his haul against North Dakota State while his father was incarcerated. Sadly, his father wasn’t there to cheer on him during the best moment of his career so far.

Speaking to the reporters at CU Buffs’ latest press conference, Colorado’s rising star heartbreakingly revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his father after the mightily impressive performance against North Dakota State last week.

The only conversation he had with his dad was before the authorities “shipped” Jimmy Horn Sr. off to prison. The 21-year-old however isn’t bummed about it. He instead argued that he looks to leverage this situation as a dose of motivation to push through adversity.

“I was able to talk to him but dad was about to get shipped off to the prison you know… so that was my last time talking to him… So I just got to go even harder… that just pushes me even more.”

The most emotional aspect of Jimmy’s media appearance was him fondly revealing that he felt good talking to his father. “It just felt good talking to him,” shared Jimmy to the press. A father-son relationship always has a few words unsaid. Seeing Jimmy express the warmth he got from his father openly is something that perhaps most men can learn from.

On the flip side, the universe has played the balancing act by having a larger-than-life father figure in Deion Sanders for the Buffs WR; who admittedly is chuffed about it.

Jimmy Horn Jr. Opens Up On Deion Sanders’ Importance In His Life

For a player who barely managed to make a mark for the Buffs last season, it was quite surprising to see Jimmy not get lost in the mass exodus this summer. Deion Sanders keeping the likes of Jimmy, suggests that the youngster has quite a lot of skill to offer.

While Deion has often played this uplifting role in the players’ self-belief, the bond he shares with Jimmy is special. From reaching out to his father in jail to making a public plea for his father’s bail, Deion has gone to lengths to help Jimmy feel at ease in this tricky situation of his life.

The WR thus unsurprisingly termed Coach Prime as a great father figure in his life and expressed gratitude for his presence.

“He is a good father figure, you feel me? l ain’t going to say good, [he is] a great father figure you know. That’s a lot to me, it means a lot to me, just to have him have my back.”

Jimmy’s humility and emotional circumstances have made him a fan favorite. The Buffs WR has reportedly gained a whopping 50,000+ followers since the NDSU game.

The real challenge however begins now for Jimmy as maintaining and improving on this newfound fame and love from fans is arguably tougher than getting the two in the first place.