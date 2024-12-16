“It Was a Pass to Stefon Diggs”: Father Joel Recalls His Favorite Josh Allen Play That Came Against the Detroit Lions Two Years Ago

This past weekend, Josh Allen’s father, Joel Allen, traveled to Detroit to watch his son take on the Lions. There, he was stopped by the Buffalo Bills-run Instagram account and asked what his favorite moment from his son’s career was so far. His answer just so happened to be a play that happened two years ago in the same city.

The play occurred in the Thanksgiving game two years ago between the Bills and Lions. A memorable matchup that saw the teams trade field goals in the final 23 seconds of the game to decide the outcome. The Lions had just tied the game at 25, and the Bills got the ball back with all three timeouts at their own 25-yard line. It was then that Joel’s favorite Josh Allen Moment occurred.

“It was a pass to [Stefon] Diggs over the middle,” Joel recalled. “Game was on the line. Diggs made a really good play… and we went on to win the game.”

Josh connected with Diggs for 36 yards and immediately set up the Bills in field goal range. It was a well-run route — Diggs found the soft spot in the middle of the Lions’ defense. He even had to endure some contact as he caught the ball, but made a great catch to hold on. Two plays later, kicker Tyler Bass secured the win with a 45-yard field goal, ending the game 28-25.

As Allen’s father described, it was a massive win for Buffalo. The AFC East team moved on to 8-3 and never looked back, as they would win out and finish with a 13-3 record that season.

In his latest matchup, Josh Allen won yet another nail-biter against the Lions. He ended up bolstering his MVP case with four more touchdowns, half on the ground, half through the air. At one point, the Bills led the game 45-28, as the reformed Lions offense just couldn’t keep up. Two late scores made it look closer than it was, with the Bills holding on for a 48-42 victory.

Allen owns the Lions?

It’s a team Allen has enjoyed great success against in his career. In the three times they’ve matched up, the Bills QB has won all of them. He’s also passed for 819 yards and five touchdowns during those games, while adding another 162 yards on the ground with four touchdowns. It’s safe to argue that Allen owns Detroit.

With the way the Bills and Lions have been playing this season, we could have just gotten a glimpse of the Super Bowl LIX matchup. They showed it would be a fun game too, as both teams accounted for 90 points and almost 1100 yards against each other.

The last seven matchups between the two sides have ended in a one-score game, dating back to 2002. If they meet again in the Super Bowl next February, don’t be surprised if we see another classic Josh Allen moment that surpasses his father’s favorite.