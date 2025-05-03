It Was a Steal”: Rob Gronkowski Gushes About TreVeyon Henderson; Could He Be the Best RB Find for the Patriots Since Curtis Martin’s Round 3 Pick in 1995?

After the 2025 NFL Draft was touted as featuring one of the best running back classes in recent history, it seems as if everyone is happy with the results. Seeing as multiple running backs heard their names called throughout the first and second rounds of this year’s draft, it’s safe to say that there will be a changing of the guard at the bell cow position throughout the coming seasons.

Given the sheer depth of the class, many teams elected to wait before investing their picks, but not the New England Patriots. After the Cleveland Browns spent the 36th overall pick on Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State, the Patriots would select his fellow running mate, TreVeyon Henderson, just two picks later.

With many analysts claiming Henderson to actually be the better talent between the two, Rob Gronkowski, for one, loves this pick for his Patriots. While assessing New England’s performance in the draft during the latest episode of his Dudes on Dudes podcast, the former tight end found himself gushing over the skill set of the former Buckeye.

“I think he can walk right into the Patriots’ organization and possibly be their starting running back from day one… He’s going to make Drake Maye feel really, really comfortable in the pocket. Not just because he’s going to get the run game going, but because he’s one of the best pass-protecting backs to come out of college football in some time…That’s why he’s a great pick in my eyes. I believe he had a first-round grade as well, but they got him in second round so it was a steal.”

Henderson is the first running back to be selected by the Patriots in the second round or higher since Sony Michel in 2018, making him an immediate fan favorite in New England.

But with his 5-foot-10, 210-pound frame, could Henderson soon usurp a different, more legendary, Patriots RB — who was also a steal?

Curtis Martin, one of only four running backs in NFL history to produce more than 14,000 rushing yards, has yet to see a true successor in New England. Despite being drafted in the third round, Martin’s work ethic and durability saw him become one of the premier runners of his generation.

With five Pro Bowls, one All-Pro nomination, an Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and a gold jacket to boot, Martin’s resume stands out as one of the best of his era. Obviously, both the front office and the fan base would be more than ecstatic to see Henderson replicate even half of the success that Martin did.

Given that Henderson has a similar build, in addition to slightly more favorable draft capital, there may just be a hint of plausibility to this notion. However, it’s all but certain that Henderson will see more volume as a pass catcher than Martin.

Henderson’s propensity for route running and savvy pass blocking skills will surely eat into his rushing totals a bit, but overall, there’s not much else in the way of him fulfilling Gronk’s prediction of him being the best running back that the Patriots have seen in decades. With everyone from members of the dynasty football community to former members of the Patriots’ organization singing his praises, the stage is set for Henderson to assert his dominance early in year one.