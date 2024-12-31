“It Was Bizarre”: 49ers Insider Blames Kyle Shanahan’s 16 Straight Pass Plays for Brock Purdy’s Interceptions vs. Lions

The 49ers had a dismal showing against the Lions during MNF. However, the first half of the game had fans optimistic about their chances. It was the second half when things started derailing. While many would point fingers at the two interceptions Purdy threw in the second half, David Lombardi thinks Kyle Shanahan was the main culprit for the mishaps.

Lombardi noticed something peculiar about the play-calling in the second half, attributing Purdy’s interceptions to the 49ers’ 16 straight pass plays. Blaming HC Kyle Shanahan, Lombardi said after the game:

“Kyle Shanahan dropped the ball…There was a stretch in the second half where the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan because he’s the one calling the plays called 16 straight pass plays. Brock Purdy’s second interception to Kirby Joseph came on the 10th straight pass play.”

Lombardi somehow absolved Purdy of his interceptions as according to him, it was Shanahan’s play calling that ended up causing those INTs.

The 49ers notably refrained from running the ball during the second half, opting instead to rely heavily on passing, even on first downs. This strategy was evident when Brock Purdy threw his second interception of the night on a first-and-10 play while the team was only six points behind.

The picture probably would’ve been different if the offense wasn’t so decimated. Who’s to say what Shanahan would’ve opted to do if Christian McAffrey or Jordan Mason had been available?

Shanahan most likely would have leaned more towards the running game in that situation, which could have reduced risk and potentially led to a victory through effective ball control.

However, the HC wasn’t completely inept during the game. Lombardi needs only to look at the first half to see that Shanahan is still the offensive wizard the 49ers have come to expect.

Shanahan’s game plan was well-crafted to initiate a high-scoring matchup, effectively involving rookie Ricky Pearsall throughout. In the first two quarters, Purdy and the 49ers found success in the passing game, particularly with George Kittle executing crossing routes that resulted in significant yardage gains. It was only when the Lions started to adapt that things started to go south. And once Detroit figured out the holes in their game, there was no stopping them.