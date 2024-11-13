“Couple of Teams Don’t Like My Dad”: Shedeur Sanders Talks to Zlatan Ibrahimović About His NFL Draft 2025 Priorities

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the 2025 NFL Draft’s top prospects. If he’s not the most notable college player, he’s definitely a close second behind teammate Travis Hunter. Either way, he has become a massive name in football. And he proved it by landing an interview with international soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic appeared on Sanders’ 2Legendary podcast this week. As the two discussed numerous topics, their conversation naturally drifted toward Sanders’ eventual NFL career. Zlatan asked Shedeur to reveal his preferred destination. In response, the Buffaloes signal-caller told his guest that there are two franchises he has his eyes on. However, he did not divulge who they were.

“I can’t say it… but there’s a couple teams I would fit [their] situation and everything. And you gotta understand there’s a couple teams that don’t like [my] Dad, don’t like [my] peronality and don’t like everything like that… it is what it is.”

Ibrahimovic advised Sanders to “[not] worry about” the organizations who aren’t interested in him. He added that “whoever chooses” Sanders “will be good.”

Where could Shedeur Sanders begin his NFL life?

At this moment, Sanders is the betting favorite to be selected with the 2025 NFL Draft’s top pick. Through Week 10, the New York Giants (2-8) hold the draft’s No. 1 selection. They will likely be targeting a quarterback to replace Daniel Jones. If they end up landing the first choice, Sanders very well could be headed to the Big Apple.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is a quality offensive coach. He helped turn Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen into a superstar and MVP candidate during his time as Allen’s offensive coordinator (2018-21). Jones produced a career-best season in 2022 – Daboll’s first year in New York – and won a road playoff game.

If Daboll retains his job through the 2024 campaign, he’ll be eager to get his hands on a new quarterback, especially one with Sanders’ upside. In fact, back in July, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Sanders to Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith, and said he has “Pro Bowl upside,” further strengthening the QB’s case to become the no. 1 draft pick.

“Sanders has the foundation in place to develop into a solid NFL starter. I love that he doesn’t throw interceptions. He sees the field well and can make every type of throw. He’s ultra-competitive and has been able to function while under an avalanche of attention and pressure. There are definitely areas where he can improve, but I like the tools combined with the mental/physical toughness.”

Other contenders for Sanders’ services are the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), Tennessee Titans (2-7) and Cleveland Browns (2-7). The New Orleans Saints (3-7) and New York Jets (3-7) could also be in the running but currently find themselves outside of the draft’s top-five slots.