“It’s an Innocent Comment”: Caleb Williams’ Father Clarifies Deleted Tweet About Commanders DC

Braden Ramsey
Published

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) talks with his father Carl Williams before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field.

The NFL has a clear-cut Play of the Year through eight weeks. As the final game to end in the 4:00 p.m. window last Sunday, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ heroic Hail Mary versus the Chicago Bears last Sunday set social media ablaze.

Nearly everyone around the league had their eyes glued to the field as the drama unfolded. One person who didn’t, though, was Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt. During his press appearance on Thursday, Whitt said he “didn’t see much” of the play.

The first-year DC explained he was aggravated about his unit allowing the Bears to take the lead moments earlier. He stood up and turned away from the field as Daniels walked onto the gridiron. However, he was able to catch the final portion of the now iconic touchdown pass on a TV in Washington’s coaching box.

Whitt’s admission prompted an interesting tweet from Carl Williams, the father of Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick’s dad appeared to take a shot at his son’s head coach, Matt Eberflus, in his message. However, according to 670TheScore’s Shane Riordan, Williams’ words were “an innocent comment” that had “nothing to do with the Bears.

The elder Williams criticizing Eberflus would not be good for Chicago’s locker room morale. But fans, including Riordan himself, didn’t seem to be upset about Williams bashing the team’s coaching staff and front office.

The Bears will try to rebound from the stinging defeat on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

