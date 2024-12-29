“It’s Coach Prime’s Job to Have This Team Prepared”: Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Left Disappointed With Colorado’s Bowl Game

For the Alamo Bowl, Deion Sanders had his two sons and his Heisman winner playing on the team, yet they suffered a lopsided 14-36 loss against the BYU Cougars. Naturally, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson were among those unimpressed by the performance. They expressed their disappointment and questioned Coach Prime’s ability to prepare the team for a big game.

“You got to have a better effort than this,” Shannon remarked on the latest episode of Nightcap. While the former tight end acknowledged that BYU is a solid program, he couldn’t help but criticize the Buffs for their lackluster performance: “They were never in the game.”

Hunter finished the game with four receptions for 106 yards and a long 43-yard TD reception. Shedeur also completed 70% of his passes for over 200 yards and two TDs. But outside of them, it was a very mediocre day for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur was sacked four times for negative 34 yards, which made the Buffs rushing line finish at two yards on 19 carries. It was an abysmal day on the ground, as they couldn’t get anything going. They also only managed to put up nine first downs compared to BYU’s 22.

Yet, it was the small, overlooked details that Deion could’ve prepared the team for that left Shannon most frustrated.

“You give up a punt return for a touchdown, you give up an onside kick. It’s Coach Prime’s job to have this team prepared and ready to play better than what they showed us.”

It’s a good point. Coach Prime had a month to prepare his team for the big bowl game. The Buffaloes should’ve been ready for BYU to throw the kitchen sink at them. Not to mention, the punt return TD by Parker Kingston was his second of the season. His first came on a highlight-reel play against Kansas State in Week 4, where he retreated to his two-yard line before returning it for a score.

All that to say, Prime should’ve been aware of Kingston’s ability and made a concerted effort to punt away from him. This is why even Ochocinco pressed the Buffs—harder than Shannon, at that—in his critique of the performance.

“It looked as if they didn’t belong.” He said, pausing for emphasis. “As if they were the JV team and scrimmaging against Varsity. For some reason BYU looked faster, more dominant at the point of attack — something ain’t right.”

The critique hit Shannon hard, but he felt the same thing. And everyone watching the game did as well. Colorado was shut out in the first half, trailing 20-0, and it’s worth noting that slow starts were a recurring issue for them this season.

Coach Prime and his Buffs were shut out in the first half in a loss to Nebraska in Week two. They also only managed to put up seven points in the first half against Kansas State (Week seven) — who they also lost to.

If Deion wants to seriously look into an NFL coaching job, these are the areas he’ll need to clean up. He’s a great motivator, but in moments of chaos, his teams often crumble.