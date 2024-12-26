“It’s Miss Peggy’s Turn!”: Deion Sanders Hyped Up as 100-Year-Old CU Superfan Makes Way to the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach holds the hand of fan Peggy Coppom before the start of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes will play in their first bowl game with Deion Sanders as head coach, and it should be a pretty special event. The Buffs HC even shared via Instagram story that Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom, better known as “Miss Peggy,” will be attending the game in San Antonio. This might just be the boost the team needs to win the Alamo Bowl.

Deion reacted enthusiastically to the photo of Peggy traveling by bus and captioned it: “Santa already came now it’s Ms. Peggys turn! She’s on her way to San Antonio!”

It seems like Deion is excited to see the superfan in the crowd. Peggy has been a well-known fan of the team since the 1940s and a season ticket holder for over 58 years at Folsom Field. Her twin sister, Betty Hoover Fitzgerald, was also a well-known season ticket holder, but she sadly passed away in 2020 from cancer.

Earlier in the season, Miss Peggy celebrated her 100th birthday. She was honored on the field alongside Deion and got to participate in a slew of activities, like walking out of the tunnel with the head coach before the matchup against Utah.

Deion also announced an apparel line in her honor at a news conference she attended after the game. She even received a live “Happy Birthday” performance from the crowd at Folsom Field.

Deion and Peggy’s Connection

Deion and Miss Peggy have a special bond. He surprised Peggy at her residence earlier this year and vowed to get the Buffs to a bowl game. Months later, Colorado is prepping to play against BYU in a bowl matchup. And all of this after moving to a tougher Big-12 conference.

“The epitome of CU Buffs, of Buff Nation,” Deion said about Peggy during her 100th birthday celebration.

Miss Peggy’s streak of season tickets is impressive, to say the least. It dates back all the way to 1966, a time when the Big 12 was just the BIG 8. And it’s very charming of Deion to recognize Peggy as such an important figure in the Colorado community. But that’s just Deion being Deion.

He is perhaps the most charismatic coach in college football and has done an incredible job turning around the communities of both colleges he’s coached at so far. He also has a natural effect on people and stands out because of it.

But as Deion and his Buffs turn their attention towards the Alamo Bowl, many are wondering if this is finally the year, they can get over the hump. Colorado hasn’t won a bowl game since 2004 when they beat UTEP in the Houston Bowl.

The only two Alamo Bowl performances for CU have been suboptimal, to say the least. They lost to Oklahoma State 38-8 in 2016, and Texas 55-23 in 2020.

However, this is a new regime in Colorado. And they are favored to beat BYU as of now, as ESPN is giving them -4 points and a 58% chance to win. We’ll see if Deion and the Buffs can snap their bowl drought when they play the game this Saturday at 7:30 PM EST.