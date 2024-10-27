“It’s F*cking Stupid”: Jason Kelce’s Hilarious Rant Against Tight End Day & Other ‘Bullsh*t, Made Up’ Holidays

Mar 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Every sunrise brings an array of quirky, lesser-known holidays or special days that most people around the world aren’t even aware of. Keeping track of them can be downright confusing. It turns out that Jason Kelce is fed up with this trend too, even when it comes to National Tight End Day, which celebrates his younger brother Travis.

Advertisement

In a throwback episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, Jason engaged in a hilarious banter with Travis about why these so-called holidays or special days don’t make sense. He initially posed the question of who decided that it should be National Tight End Day (on Oct 27), to which the Chiefs star had a prompt answer.

“I’m pretty sure Kittle, the entire Kittle family,” said Travis, referencing the San Francisco 49ers’ TE George Kittle. He continued humorously, “It started off in October, and now I think it’s whenever me and George play.”

Despite Travis’ profound explanation, Jason wasn’t convinced and declared, “I’m not gonna lie, I do not do any of the days.”

He went on to rant about how he doesn’t care about any National Day “unless it’s a holiday“! Explaining his woes with this trend, the former center remarked:

“You don’t just get to make Cheese Steak Day. Hey, it’s Wednesday Cornhole Day. Like, what are we talking about here?”

He further expressed his frustrations about how everything has a unique day attached to its name and he “can’t keep track of all this.” Travis had a comeback to his brother’s stance and countered that it’s the way every holiday in the USA began, and gave the example of Father’s Day.

But Jason wasn’t swayed and remarked that there’s a difference between a national holiday and a “made-up” day. HE explained that he is all for Martin Luther King Day as it celebrates the birthday of “the greatest civil rights leader” and The Fourth of July, which marks America’s Independence Day.

However, he is not down for a hypothetical National Puppy Day; he refuses to participate!

“Everybody’s just making up holidays and days, and like, hey, it’s National Puppy Day. Post your picture of your favorite puppy. F**k off, I ain’t participating in any of that f**king day. It’s f**king stupid. I’m not participating in some bulls**t.”

Who’s ready to celebrate Jason’s favorite holiday?!? 😂 Happy #NationalTightEndsDay to @tkelce and all the Tight Ends out there pic.twitter.com/SG6tGytHq2 — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 27, 2024

This, however, wasn’t the first time the former Eagles center made his frustrations about the culture clear.

Jason Kelce would boycott National Center Day

Last year, the Kelce brothers once again discussed the hilarious holidays that exist on ‘New Heights,’ and this time, the issue at hand was October 22nd. Jason didn’t just stop at National Tight End Day; instead, he jumped down the rabbit hole of other occasions the date marks.

Jason shared, “If we’re going down this rabbit hole, October 22nd is also National Nut Day.” Travis was evidently entertained by the information and had a quip to go along with it, “I was going f**cking nuts on Sunday how bout that?”

As the conversation progressed, Jason informed his brother that it was also National Caps Lock Day on 22nd Oct, to which the Chiefs star replied with another word-play remark, “I was running all caps on national tight end day.”

Jason continued the list by pointing out how it’s also National Anna Day, which celebrates people with the name Anna. Even Travis didn’t like this special day, declaring, “No that’s a birthday, you can’t do that.”

The former center finally exclaimed, “Where does it stop? Where does this entire nonsense stop Travis?” To which his brother simply asked if Jason wanted a National Center Day or a National Jason Day. But the older Kelce wasn’t baited and declared that he would “boycott” it if such a day ever came into existence!