“It’s Just a Different Age”: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Responds To His Players Mocking Patrick Mahomes Using a Doll

While it’s hard to poke fun at Patrick Mahomes on the field, rival fans over the years have compensated for it by likening his voice to “Kermit the Frog”. The running gag over the years went a notch above when Raiders rookie Trey Taylor was seen holding a “Kermit the Frog” doll at training. The video release recently, instantly went viral and things have now gotten serious. Raiders HC yesterday was asked to comment on the issue and he defended Trey by pleading his innocence.

Speaking at the press conference, HC Antonio Pierce first clarified the misconception that the doll was brought by Trey Taylor. It was in fact a fan who had brought the doll with a wig similar to Mahomes’ hair. All Trey’s mistake was to pose with it. Hence Antonio Pierce has no problems with his player as in the HC’s eyes, the rookie isn’t guilty.

However, he was not a fan of the way it blew up on the internet and blamed today’s age of social media and sensationalism for it. “It’s just a different age,” remarked Pierce. However, he did admit that his approach would have been had his team done the deed because he had given them enough freedom to act autonomously.

“When you set standards and expectations of what to say and what to do and how far to go, I think they understand those lines. And more importantly, it gives them a sense of empowerment. And whenever they cross that line, we discuss it.“

While one could argue that the Raiders meant no ill towards Mahomes, many Chiefs fans saw Trey’s pose as an endorsement regardless. This hasn’t gone down well with Chiefs fans, especially Mahomes’ trainer, who tweeted “We will remember,” in a reply to the viral footage. An angry Mahomes is not good for any team in the league and the Raiders might have to pay the price for it next season. Mahomes himself said, “I’ll be handled when it gets handled.” Making sure the Raiders know he saw it, he heard it, he registered it.

Patrick Mahomes Will Be In Revenge Mode Next Season

While many feel Trey Taylor will be taken for a ride when Mahomes meets the Raiders this season, there is no guarantee as the rookie isn’t a starter as of now. Fans now fear that Maxx Crosby & Co. will now face the wrath of Patrick Mahomes, who barely needed an additional incentive to defeat the Raiders this season.

Despite the intense rivalry between Kansas City and Las Vegas over the years, the recent record has been one-sided in favour of the Chiefs. While the recent record is 10-2, the Chiefs’ surprise loss to the Raiders last Christmas hurt them a lot. A loss to a rival always stings, but Mahomes also had a heated altercation with Crosby and losing after that hurts worse.

Though the Chiefs went on to have the last laugh, Patrick & Co. must not have forgotten the loss at Allegiant Stadium last season. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their rookie’s act of endorsement has now given Mahomes one more reason to go all in against the Raiders this season. Safe to say, we have a game of the season contended already.