“I Need You to Draft Those Sanders Boys Next Year”: Deion Sanders Requests Raiders HC Antonio Pierce

The Raiders need a quarterback and Shedeur Sanders is one of the top draft choices in the 2025 Draft. Seems like a match made in heaven, considering the player wants to go there himself. With college season over, the Buffs QB isn’t hiding the fact that he wants his next destination to be Las Vegas. And neither is his dad.

Shedeur posted a story on social media, recording a video of Allegiant Stadium as he went past, with the catchphrase- Legendary. It seems his father, Deion Sanders too harbours the same intentions of seeing his sons go to Vegas. C

Shedeur posted this while passing the Raiders’ stadium QB1 to Vegas soon? (via @ShedeurSanders) pic.twitter.com/JMOdX7iwzV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2024

During an event, Coach Prime shared the stage with Pierce, praising him for his work, and calling him the best for all the work he has done. Following all the adulation, Deion requested the Raiders HC to do him a favor and humorously urged him to draft Shedeur and Shilo to Las Vegas next year.

“I’m so proud of you. You are truly the best, and it was well over here. Now I just need to do one thing for me. I need you to draft those Sanders boys next year.”

The whole crowd erupted with cheers, with Shilo standing up from his seat and waving his arms. Pierce agreed in an instant.

Fans were thrilled by the idea of Shedeur Sanders potentially joining the Raiders, with Deion Sanders reportedly doing everything he could to make it happen. While most fans agreed that the Buffaloes’ quarterback is a top-tier talent, not everyone was as enthusiastic about Shilo coming along with him.

Some believe interim head coach Antonio Pierce won’t be leading the team next season, leaving the decision in the hands of someone like Tom Brady. Many also speculated that if Shedeur were to land in Las Vegas, Coach Prime might end up taking Pierce’s job altogether.

Shilo might be nice but Shedeur is him so if we take him we’re defo getting his brother lmao get used to it and I’m happy about it too — KTG (@KnowTheGame38) December 7, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

He ain’t gonna be around for the decision. Tom will tho — Michael Ryan (Gosling) (@Bodyshotdead) December 7, 2024

A user commented,

Deion about to take that man’s job — Cofy (@Cofy21) December 7, 2024

Others said,

They ain’t even trying to hide it anymore getting my sanders jersey real soon — John Smith (@smith_john60776) December 7, 2024

The Raiders sit at 2-10 and are on track to secure the second overall pick in the draft. However, the Giants, who recently parted ways with Daniel Jones, are ahead of them and also in desperate need of a quarterback.

While New York is in rebuild mode and requires far more than just a QB, there’s always the possibility that Shedeur Sanders and Deion could pull an “Eli Manning” move if Big Blue drafts him. That said, playing in New York’s massive market might be an opportunity they’re willing to embrace.