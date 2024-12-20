“It’s Just Too Physically Demanding”: Charles Barkley Skeptical of Travis Hunter Desiring to Play Both Ways in the NFL

A player dominating on both sides of the ball in every snap is a concept unheard of in the NFL, but Travis Hunter claims he can make it happen. He remains stubborn in his stance to play both ways just as he did with Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffs. But this is something even his celebrity fans, like Charles Barkley, fail to comprehend.

Advertisement

The NBA legend was impressed by the 21-year-old’s energy but at the same time skeptical about his intense NFL plans. “He (Hunter) says he 100% wants to play both ways in the pros,” Barkley said, wondering about the risks it comes with.

“It’s just too physically demanding. It’s not playing against boys in college, [you’re] playing against grown a*s men in the NFL.”

Wondering if it’s possible, Barkley turned to Champ Bailey during the latest episode of ‘Inside the NBA’, asking for his initial thoughts or advice.

The 12-time Pro Bowler recalled his own desire to play offense early in his NFL career. He thinks Hunter, as a prodigy, will get a chance to pull it off before he settles on one position.

“I see him getting a shot to do it because he’s young, he’s capable but we have to be real as you said it these are grown men out here. You got to understand”

Barkley doubled down on his curiosity and asked Champ on which side of the ball Hunter could settle down. “I think defensively,” he replied.

Earlier in the discussion, the legendary cornerback praised Hunter’s Heisman win. Bailey noted that Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had an excellent season and was a strong contender for the award. However, he feels that Jeanty’s incredible run unfortunately coincided with Hunter’s dominance on both sides of the ball.

Hunter ended up securing almost all the accolades, establishing his credibility as a player who can play both ways at the pro level. He is someone to keep an eye out for!