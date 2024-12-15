“I Did It for You”: Travis Hunter Fights Back His Tears to Send an Emotional Message to Dad During His Heisman Address

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter speaks on stage during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

After weeks of suspense, Travis Hunter finally collected the college football award he most desired on Saturday night. The Colorado wide receiver/cornerback was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, bringing his excellent season to the best possible conclusion.

Hunter’s fiancée, mother, and de facto family – head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders – were all in attendance to witness him join college football’s most prestigious society.

Unfortunately, his father could not make the event. Shortly after winning Heisman honors, Hunter focused his speech on his dad in an emotional thank you.

“Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man…. look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man. All the times you ain’t get to see me, and the times that you came to see my games.”

Travis Hunter speaks right into the camera to his father who was unable to attend the Heisman Ceremony. Powerful message ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3fXdVQUWw1 — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2024

Travis Hunter Sr., the father of the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, elected to stay in Boynton Beach for Saturday’s ceremony. Hunter Sr. revealed in an interview with the Palm Beach Post that he wouldn’t be in attendance:

“I don’t want to go. I want to be there when he gets married and when he gets drafted. I’m going to watch this from home.”

During his speech, an emotional Hunter looked back at the times his father attended his games and expressed how much that meant to him:

“From probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me, man, that means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here… trust me. I got you. I’m bringing the trophy home.”

In late September, Hunter’s dad was sentenced to 90 days in relation to a 2023 arrest and wasn’t able to attend games from the second half of the WR’s season. On not being able to go, he said,

“Yeah, it hurt. But it always hurts if I don’t go to a game.”

Fans celebrated Hunter’s achievement on social media. They applauded him for producing a terrific campaign and handling the brightest lights with humility and grace.

Hunter is just the fifth non-quarterback since 2000 — and the second two-way player ever — to win the Heisman Trophy. You can watch his full acceptance speech here.