“Why is Travis Hunter, ‘Travis Hunter?'”: Deion Sanders Teaches the Importance of Seizing the Moment to Colorado Athletes

Deion Sanders’ focus is on the here and now. He wants to make the most of every second he lives and is intent on having his players do the same. Colorado’s canceled spring practice with Syracuse is the perfect example of Sanders’ mentality.

Advertisement

He’s willing to challenge historical precedent if he believes his players will benefit from something new. The NCAA may even allow such events in the future because of his initiative.

Sanders’ mentality hit home for the Buffs’ roster in 2023 and 2024. He tried replicating those efforts ahead of the team’s first 2025 intrasquad scrimmage. The third-year coach challenged his team to work as if they’d never have another chance to play football. He suggested they embody the methods of the Buffaloes’ now NFL-bound two-way superstar, Travis Hunter.

“Some of y’all are preparing for tomorrow… preparing for next week. You ain’t got that. [You’ve] got [this moment]… you got to focus on what’s right in front of you now… what you doing with your moments? That’s the only way you going to get to the next level… why is Travis Hunter, ‘Travis Hunter? What did he do with his [moment]?'” he said.

Hunter, of course, maximized his moment to the highest possible degree. He’s going to be a top-five choice in the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s unlikely any of Sanders’ current players have Hunter’s ceiling (few athletes in any generation do). But if some of Colorado’s projected starters can raise their level of play in 2025, the Buffaloes will be able to build off their 2024 success in 2025.

Champ Bailey applauds Deion Sanders for pre-practice speech

Deion Sanders has recruited tremendous collegiate prospects and NFL Hall of Famers to Boulder. Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk will be flanking Coach Prime as coaches in 2025. Champ Bailey, another Canton inductee, isn’t on Colorado’s staff, but he did make a trip to speak to Sanders’s team.

Bailey received the Buffs’ attention right after Sanders finished his address. He told them he learned how Sanders practiced as a Dallas Cowboy. To him, Sanders has walked the walk as much as he has talked the talk.

“Everything I’ve heard since I walked in that door is as real as it gets… the way I got good was how I practiced, how I showed up [and] how I approached it. When I got to game day, it was over. I knew exactly what I needed to do. I knew exactly how to win my battles; win my moments… it started in practice.” – Champ Bailey

Sanders has continued exemplifying greatness to his players every day in his coaching role. The question is, will his philosophy continue producing wins without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in the lineup? Our first opportunity to find out comes versus Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.