“It’s Probably Gonna Upset Some Eagles Fans”: Jason Kelce Gives Dak Prescott His Due Respect

Things seem to be looking up for Dak Prescott this season! Not only did he become the highest-paid player in the NFL’s history but also led his crew to a 33-17 win against the Browns. The Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, are equally impressed by the quarterback’s success and showered him with words of praise.

Advertisement

Expectations were mounting up for Prescott after the news of his four-year, $240 million contract, which was announced right before his game against Cleveland. With one touchdown, 179 yards, and completing 19 of 32 passes, his stats might not impress many, but his role in leading his team to victory is undeniable.

Jason surmised it perfectly on his podcast, New Heights, saying, “Can you talk about a better day?” The retired Philadelphia Eagles center even mentioned braving some of his fans’ wrath by complimenting the rival QB.

Jason mentioned how he’s pleased to see Prescott’s growing confidence over the years, which was evident in his interviews. He then expressed his appreciation for the person the Cowboys quarterback has become, in addition to being a great player.

“I’m gonna say this and I think it’s probably gonna upset some Eagle fans. I like where Dak Prescott is at right now. You can see it in his interviews; how much more comfortable he is being like a leader in the NFL.”

Jason also explained how players are awkward towards the beginning of their NFL careers, giving generic answers that lack the depth of experience. However, as they progress and become comfortable in their own skin and skill, there comes a “turning point” where the players finally turn candid and honest.

That said, while the older Kelce spoke about Prescott’s growth, Travis also shared insights about Prescott’s on-field knowledge and off-field persona.

Travis Kelce gushes about Prescott being a “good guy”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn’t hesitate to give credit where it was due. He recalled a time when Prescott discussed the nuances of the tight end position from a quarterback’s perspective. In addition to appreciating Prescott’s football IQ, the younger Kelce also admired the QB’s character.

“He’s such a good guy, man, just such a good dude. Couldn’t be happier for him. Especially with all the speculations about him last year and the injury having to go out and prove himself.”

Prescott came off a right foot injury last year and had to deal with constant speculation about his contract extension this offseason. Having overcome all hurdles, the quarterback came back stronger than ever and is now the highest-paid player in the NFL.