“It’s the Ultimate Big Guy Wear”: Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid Singles Out One Clothing Brand He Could Wear Everywhere

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates on the podium with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

A cheeseburger lover, man with an iconic moustache, and a laid-back coach with three Super Bowl rings- that’s how we know Andy Reid. However, the genius play-caller is choosy about what he wears and this restricts his choice for brands. Recently, the Chiefs head coach endorsed a clothing brand and he certainly has his reasons for it.

In a recent interview with Chase Daniel and Dianna Russini, Andy Reid talked about his favorite apparel line- Tommy Bahama. The two ‘fit-checked’ Reid’s photo from the annual coach meeting calling it ‘the best picture of the year’. Going forward, the duo enquired about his reasons. And Reid had two main points in mind- ‘spills’ and ‘sizes’.

“It’s the ultimate big guy wear you know,” started Andy Reid, adding, “I’ve got every one of their shirts. They are so comfortable.” Presenting the second argument in favor of the brand, Reid said, “You can spill on em. You never see it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Daniel (@chase_daniel)

Even Andy Reid couldn’t believe he could be the model for an apparel brand. But the head coach is not only a fan favorite for his Super Bowl wins but also for his simple yet effective personality. However, it’s not just a one-sided affair between Andy Reid and Tommy Bahamas.

Tommy Bahama and Andy Reid Have a Longstanding ‘Unofficial’ Connection

Andy Reid, the beloved Kansas City Chiefs head coach, has developed a special relationship with the Tommy Bahama brand over the years. The connection was publicly recognized by Tommy Bahama CEO Doug Wood in 2020. Wood noted how Reid became an unofficial spokesperson for the brand without any formal endorsement deal.

Andy Reid’s preference for Tommy Bahama was first noticed by Doug Wood through photos from NFL Owners’ Meetings, dating back to Reid’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles. While other NFL coaches and executives donned plain polo shirts with team logos or more formal attire, Reid stood out in his vibrant Tommy Bahama floral prints.

Therefore, the connection was on full display during the announcement of Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year contract extension. Reid proudly sported a light blue, floral Tommy Bahama shirt to which he cheerfully remarked,

“I’m one happy guy. I put on my best Tommy Bahama for all of you today just to celebrate this.”

“Put on the Tommy Bahama and let’s go, dog gone it!” I would do anything for Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/xngLJfSmet — trevor risk (@SunshineSucks) April 25, 2020

Although Reid does not officially model for Tommy Bahama, the brand loves to send him his products, which he proudly wears. Arguably, Reid’s choice of attire and his comfortable, laid-back style have made him one of the most distinctive yet respected figures in the NFL. His edgy personality and down-to-earth make him more and more relatable for fans who watch him as an unmatched coach.