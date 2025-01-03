“It’s Time For a New Person To Come In”: Jets Superfan Rich Eisen Gets Brutally Honest About the Future of Aaron Rodgers In New York

When the Jets signed Aaron Rodgers from the Packers in 2023, many New York fans saw it as the move that would change their team’s fortunes. Little did they know that Rodgers’ move would prove to be disastrous. The Super Bowl winner has missed one of his two seasons entirely in New York, while the other hasn’t quite worked out for the team. This has frustrated the most ardent Jets fans, including Rich Eisen.

In a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, the Jets superfan admitted that the Rodgers experiment was a failure. He urged his team to cut losses quickly and get a fresh start with a new QB and coach.

“Things just didn’t work and it’s time for a new person to come in with a whole new quarterback setup and a whole new situation,” said Eisen.

Eisen recalled that Rodgers was signed as a veteran QB to oversee the development of playmakers like Zach Wilson and also help the Jets remain competitive. However, things haven’t quite worked out that way.

Cut to minutes into Rodgers’ Jets debut, and he suffers an Achilles injury, ruling him out for the entire season. Eisen described his second season as a “complete disaster” that began with Robert Saleh’s dismissal.

Considering all that has transpired with the Jets over the last two years, Rich thinks it is unlikely that A-Rod would like to continue in New York.

“I don’t know why would Rogers want to have any part of this Jets setup. I don’t know why unless he wants to keep playing and there’s nobody else that takes him or pay him the amount of money that he’d have to be paid based on whatever needs to be negotiated on his contract.”

However, it is important to note that Aaron Rodgers did not have a bad season from an individual perspective. While this year was not his best, it’s somewhat similar to his final season with the Packers, where he scored 26 TDs, passed for 3,695 yards and had 12 interceptions.

This season, A-Rod has 3,623 yards, 24 TDs and 10 INTs with a game in hand. But none of this matters to Eisen because he detects attitude issues in the QB. He brought up the infamous Mike Williams issue, where the 30-year-old ran an incorrect route, leading to Rodgers publicly criticizing him.

“We [were supposed to have] two verticals. Allen’s [Lazard] down the seam, Mike’s down the red line [sideline go-route]. I’m looking at Allen, he puts his hand up, three guys go with him. So, I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. When I peek my eyes back there [Williams] is running an in-breaker. It’s gotta be down the red line.”

It is something that many fans, including Eisen, did not appreciate. Even if the 41-year-old chooses to leave, the real question is how many teams will go after him? It remains to be seen if his experience and skill can outweigh the concerns that come with his age.