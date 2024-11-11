“It’s Unacceptable”: Mike McCarthy Tears Into Dallas Cowboys for Allowing 10 Giveaways in Their Last Two Home Games

Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) fumbles the ball after bring hit by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have played four home games in 2024. After Sunday’s 34-6 defeat the the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, they’ve trailed by at least 20 points in all of them. They’ve also – unsurprisingly – lost all of them.

Dallas turned the ball over five times against the Eagles in Week 10, matching the quintet they posted in their even larger loss (47-9) to the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters postgame on Sunday that his team’s lack of ball security was not something he tolerated:

“[This game] was about the giveaways. It’s unacceptable… you can’t win games at any level like that. To be in there at halftime, in a one-score game, then to go turn the ball over three times?… the game gets away from you, and you can’t get back into it. I’m disappointed, as I’m sure everybody is.”

Starting quarterback Cooper Rush lost two fumbles in place of Dak Prescott (hamstring). Backup signal-caller Trey Lance also coughed the ball up twice, once via interception and once by fumble.

The most costly of all the turnovers came from running back Ezekiel Elliott, who fumbled on his way into the end zone late in the second quarter.

The Cowboys would have either cut their deficit to one or claimed the lead had Elliott not coughed up the ball. Instead, they trailed for the final 52:55 of game time and fell to 3-6 on the year.

Before the season began, fans and analysts from every corner of football fandom questioned Jerry Jones’ approach to his running back room. He was content using Elliott and Rico Dowdle.

Others bashed him for not chasing one of many established starters – most notably Derrick Henry – in free agency.

Dallas’ run game is holding them back

Dowdle has been a solid top option, averaging 4.4 yards per carry versus the Eagles and 4.5 YPC this season. Elliott’s 3.1-year-long YPC is much worse.

But neither’s total comes close to equaling Henry’s (6.1) or Saquon Barkley’s (5.8), which are both top-five in the league. Overall, the Cowboys were 30th in rushing yards per game (82.0) and 31st in yards per carry (3.8) entering Week 10.

McCarthy comments on Dallas’ stagnant ground attack postgame, saying it was one of a number of things they didn’t do well versus Philadelphia.

“We didn’t run it good enough. We obviously didn’t pass protect good enough. We didn’t throw good enough. I didn’t call plays good enough… I’m not gonna sugarcoat this.”

If the Cowboys rostered Henry, Barkley, or another 2024 free agent, they may be more balanced offensively. They have been reluctant to commit to giving Dowdle a full workload. Now, they’re left toiling away in what’s appearing more and more like a lost season.