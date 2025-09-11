J.J. McCarthy Got Real About His Leadership Role, Moments Before Winning His NFL Debut in a Tom Brady-Esque Way

J.J. McCarthy recently starred in an ad for the menswear line ALO MEN, but he wasn’t just talking fashion. He opened up about leadership, giving fans a glimpse into his mindset, especially before his impressive fourth-quarter comeback on Monday Night Football. In that game, he showed why being a leader matters to him, keeping calm, cool, and collected even under pressure.

It’s hard to look at McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings’ win last Monday and not become reminiscent of Tom Brady. The second-year QB and his team looked lost for the first three quarters of the game, only to lock in and score 21 fourth-quarter points to steal the victory from the Chicago Bears. It was a great Brady-like display of resilience from McCarthy. Not to mention, he and the GOAT both went to the same college.

Perhaps the most impressive part about McCarthy, though, was his sense of poise and leadership in the face of adversity. Down 17-6 in the third quarter, Aaron Jones revealed that the rookie QB looked at all of his teammates in the huddle, uttering, “Is there any place you guys would rather be?”

The quote sent chills down Jones’s spine, and rightly so. The running back couldn’t believe the confidence McCarthy had, especially coming immediately after he threw a pick-six. Yet, he sounded unfazed.

In his recent ad campaign with Alo, we got a glimpse of McCarthy’s mindset when it comes to leading. He took the time to explain the role he likes to play and how he approaches it.

“The leadership role that’s extremely important to me is to just be myself, be authentic. Not trying to be something more than I am, not try to be something less than I am. Just continually improve every single day in every aspect of my life,” McCarthy said.

Even though he plays an intense and important role on the field, McCarthy sounds like a chill guy. He likes to hang out with his dogs, cooks for himself, and even meditates. All of this helps him feel authentic and like the leader he should be.

However, when it comes to the game, McCarthy knows exactly what the expectations are.

“But the only real expectations we have as a unit is to win a lot of football games and have a lot of fun while doing it.”

Well, so far so good. The Vikings looked like they were having a ton of fun after completing the comeback on Monday Night. In the end, McCarthy threw two clutch touchdown passes and also ran one in to drive the dagger into the hearts of Bears fans.

It sure seems like Minnesota has a special QB prospect on its hands. Even though his stat line wasn’t the most glamorous, McCarthy got the job done when it mattered most. It was a great first taste of his poise under pressure, and the Vikings should be excited about what’s to come.