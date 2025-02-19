Former Titans Tackle Wants America to “Teach Football” to Other Countries So “Somebody Gets Good Enough” To Play Their Team

The 2025 4 Nations Face Off has become the focus of the American sports world over the past week. While all countries enjoy their sports leagues, nothing gets the juices flowing like international competition. Canada and the United States proved as much when they fought three times in the first nine seconds of their round-robin matchup.

Advertisement

USA vs. Canada started off in MADNESS : ABC/ESPN+/Disney+ pic.twitter.com/BrWlXzMb7J — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2025

America and Canada do battle again on February 20 for the 4 Nations Face Off Championship. This intensity is something NFL players, current and former, wish they could experience on the world stage. Former Titans tackle Taylor Lewan, who is now an integral part of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, believes his peers can do so one day. However, he thinks they’ll have to do some quality coaching beforehand.

“America should do missions to other countries to teach football. That’s what we should do… we need to develop other countries in football more so that somebody can get good enough to play us so we can just beat them. I want this international fight on the gridiron.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has done a tremendous job of expanding the league’s international presence throughout his tenure. The league is playing regular season games in Ireland and Spain for the first time next year. This follows its Brazilian debut in 2024.

Lewan argues CFL should “change their rules”

The Canadian Football League is the longest-running professional football operation in North America behind the NFL. Despite this, it’s not considered a true competitor to the NFL. This, in part, is because of each league’s unique characteristics.

While the NFL boasts 120-yard field lengths and 53 1/3-yard widths, the CFL features 110-yard lengths and 65-yard field widths. The CFL also has lengthy 20-yard end zone dimensions, twice as long as the NFL’s 10-yard scoring areas.

There are also many fundamental differences in the CFL’s play structure. Their teams have 12 players apiece at the snap instead of 11 and get only three downs to gain 10 yards. Their field goal uprights are also at the front of the end zones, not the back.

Before any international football games can take place, someone must set a consistent standard. In Lewan’s opinion, since football is an American sport, American rules should be used.

“They need to change their rules to American League rules so they can just get better… it’s kind of crazy. They need to just go to American rules and get good enough so we can send our boys over the lines and put belt to [butt] real quick.”

American football is still a long way from obtaining residence on the international stage. But if Lewan turns his words into action, he could speed up the process and enable future NFL players to battle other nations much sooner than anticipated.