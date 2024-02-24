Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and chief security officer Dom DiSandro walk off the field before a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles, a team that once soared high, found themselves inexplicably plummeting down the stretch in the 2023 season. Scratching their heads, fans, and analysts have been trying to pinpoint the reason behind this sudden decline. Insights from Derrick Gunn, a name synonymous with Eagles coverage, have allowed a new perspective on the whole scenario.

Advertisement

Gunn revealed on X, that an unusual incident involving the Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni, and the team’s head of security, Dom DiSandro, played a significant role in the team’s downturn. According to Gunn, DiSandro, affectionately known as “Big Dom” among the Eagles community, was banned from the sidelines following a heated incident. Sirianni’s demeanor and, subsequently, the team’s performance have been impacted by this ban.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1760432023582199854?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Without DiSandro’s calming presence, Sirianni reportedly found himself embroiled in numerous arguments with players and coaches alike. “Big Dom” played a crucial role in managing Sirianni’s emotions during games, a factor that was sorely missed in the latter part of the season, as suggested by Gunn. This tension coincided with the Eagles’ dismal 1-4 finish to the regular season, a stark contrast to their performance with DiSandro on the sidelines.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealDGunn/status/1760398971359355265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sirianni himself acknowledged feeling too “tense” during this period, especially during their lone win against the New York Giants. His admission lends credibility to Gunn’s claims, suggesting that internal discord may have been a significant contributor to the team’s struggles. Furthermore, the Eagles faced additional challenges, including changes in defensive play-calling and rumors of internal issues.

Why Was Big Dom Suspended?

The crux of the matter dates back to a game against the San Francisco 49ers on December 3, where DiSandro found himself in a physical altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. This confrontation led to DiSandro’s ejection from the game, followed by a hefty fine and a sideline ban for the remainder of the regular season. Despite an appeal, the punishment stood, leaving the Eagles without their security chief on the field.

The scenario escalated throughout the sport, leading to DiSandro’s ejection and the next sideline ban for the last four regular-season games. This punishment is in step with NFL guidelines geared toward stopping non-participant personnel from undertaking physical or verbal confrontations.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that DiSandro’s ban did not extend into the playoffs, yet the Eagles still appeared lackluster in their playoff defeat to Tampa Bay. This raises questions about the intensity of the issues going through the players and whether DiSandro’s sideline presence may have made a distinction within the postseason.