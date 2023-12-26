Jack Jones Offering Game Ball to a Kid & Then Pulling Away Last Second Ignites War on Twitter; “Biggest Prick in the Entire NFL”

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) interacts with then crowd during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders gave the perfect Christmas gift to their fans as they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 on Monday Night. However, Raiders cornerback Jack Jones stole the spotlight as he stared down Patrick Mahomes while scoring a TD and then apparently teased a young Chiefs fan in the most brutal way.

Advertisement

The Raider’s defense ruled the game as they not only defended well but also scored two crucial touchdowns to help their team take a 17-7 lead after the first half ended. The Raiders intercepted the ball twice in the second quarter as Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nicholas grabbed a fumble between Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes. Soon after, CB Jack Jones intercepted Mahomes on the sidelines and returned the ball for a touchdown.

Jones might have scored a TD for the Raiders but as he offered a ball to the Chiefs fan, and then pulled it away as the kid reached for it, he became the cruel villain for many. The MLB pitcher, Brad Ziegler recently tweeted a post on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the replay of the play by Jack Jones. Ziegler while tweeting wrote,

Advertisement

“Jack Jones wins the Biggest Prick in the Entire NFL Award. Offers a ball to a kid, then pulls it away when the kid reaches for it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BradZiegler/status/1739363503817752769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, as he scored a touchdown, and went ahead to celebrate, the cameras captured his playful celebration. It was evident that Jones pretended to offer a football to a kid sitting in the stands supporting the Chiefs, but then cleverly pulled it away. This act by the Raiders cornerback caught some attention, and some even compared him to the mean-spirited Grinch.

One fan stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScooterMagruder/status/1739396974913126904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another one expressed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anthony_Russo97/status/1739371084074393626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A social media user wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xcdres2/status/1739371356360265953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different user found the whole act funny, and mentioned,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WilliamWalker09/status/1739372187448975413?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Raiders stole Christmas from all Chiefs fans, but Jones’ actions seem particularly mean-spirited and cruel. However, things are not always as they seem. Jones clarified that he pulled back as he was trying to prevent the guy behind the kid from taking the ball and not because he was a Chiefs fan.

Jack Jones Doubles Down on Grinch Persona

However, the teasing did not stop there as after the win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders CB Jack Jones went ahead and wished the Raiders Nation a “Merry Christmas” on Instagram. He also posted a picture of himself edited as the Grinch to add salt to the wounds of the Chiefs fans.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1SwcKUOlqB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

People labeled Jack Jones as the “Biggest Prick in the Entire NFL,” but he explained what occurred after he scored a touchdown. He responded to the baseball pitcher’s post, clarifying that he didn’t intend to take the ball from the kid. Instead, he stopped the person behind him from grabbing it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/presidentjacc/status/1739476226262384901?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On Monday, the Raiders CB took the revenge of the 17-31 loss they faced against the Chiefs in Week 13. Raiders are now 7-8 and with only two games remaining in the regular season, their chances of making it to the playoffs are very grim at 14%. However, they did surprise Mahomes and Co. with an unexpected performance that made them question whether they would survive in the playoffs and enter the Super Bowl like last season.