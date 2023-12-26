Raiders Fan Scares NFL World With His Chiefs Prediction That Came Eerily True During Christmas

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders seized victory in a dramatic turn of events at Arrowhead Stadium, filling their locker room with the sweet aroma of success. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs endured the unpleasant scent of a messy defeat. The Raiders secured a 20-14 triumph after exploiting two defensive touchdowns and adopting an assertive strategy that stifled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

Advertisement

This Christmas Day upset has not only thwarted the Chiefs’ quest for another AFC West division crown but also kept the Raiders’ playoff aspirations burning bright. However, A Raiders fan named Terrence predicted a play eerily similar to reality sending shivers through the NFL world. On December 19th, he shared a video of Jack Jones intercepting Patrick Mahomes for a pick-six, aligning with the upcoming Monday matchup. Astonishingly, on Christmas Day, the prediction unfolded on the field, turning a festive occasion into an uncanny Halloween-like scenario.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1739417645550538948?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Astonishment echoed among fans as they witnessed Terrence’s uncanny prediction. Comments poured in, with one stating, “This guy predicted the future,” while another marveled, “Literally the exact same play, and he called it a week ahead of time. Timetraveling or he’s seen the script.” Others echoed the sentiment with a simple yet incredulous “Ain’t no way.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/von1o1/status/1739561830685831285?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Minnyfilipino/status/1739550944856018980?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aidangmurray/status/1739540217311244606?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Raiders secured a victory without a completed pass after the first quarter, a rare achievement not seen since 2000. They further etched their name in history as only the fifth team to triumph at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs without scoring an offensive touchdown.

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ woes compounded with missed opportunities, including a Butker field goal, penalties, and dropped passes. The Raiders executed their pre-game strategy as Jack Jones had hinted, focusing on thwarting the magic of Patrick Mahomes, effectively dismantling the formidable Kansas City team.

Analyst Calls Taylor Swift a Distraction as Tears Flow Amid Christmas Day Upset for the Chiefs Star

The loss was taken as a nice punch in the gut for the Chiefs. Sports analyst Skip Bayless contended that Taylor Swift might be a distraction for the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The pop star witnessed the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, marking the second loss in three games she attended.

The host of Fox’s ‘Undisputed,’ raised the question of Swift’s influence on the team’s recent form, suggesting she might be a factor in the Chiefs’ struggle to secure their playoff berth with a current record of 9-6. Bayless tweeted:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1739394068562821251?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That was not where it all ended. Even Patrick Mahomes appeared visibly emotional during the closing moments of their Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders celebrated their victory, cameras captured Mahomes with tears in his eyes, visibly holding back his emotions. Earlier in the game, Mahomes had expressed his emotions more assertively. The quarterback’s poignant reaction underscored the emotional toll of the unexpected defeat for the Chiefs on a day typically associated with joy and celebration.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1739392392145297507?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The reigning Super Bowl champions faced difficulties penetrating the Raiders’ defense. In the first half, Mahomes’ struggles were evident with just 97 passing yards. Additionally, he committed two critical errors which resulted in a ‘pick six‘ and a fumble and both led to defensive touchdowns. This sequence allowed the Raiders to take a commanding 17-7 lead by halftime.