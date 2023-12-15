“Vodka In Water Bottles”: Fans Jokingly Claim Mark Davis Sneaked In Drinks During Raiders TNF Game

Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis walks on to the field before the start of a game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders put their hapless opposition, the Chargers, to the sword at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Mark Davis was soaking in all the excitement from his suite. The Vegas side, which failed to even score a single point against the Vikings, raked in 63 points against the Bolts, a team that is without its star QB, Justin Herbert.

One of the snaps from the game captured Davis enjoying a glass of water while happily enjoying the game. However, what caught everyone’s attention were a few water bottles before him, bringing in a host of different reactions from the fans. Some thought that it was good to stay hydrated, but a few with vivid imaginations jokingly said the owner sneaked vodka through these bottles.

Fans were very quick to point out that only Davis has the sheer ability to sneak in Vodka in his water bottles. He wrote, “Vodka in Water bottles!!”

Another chimed in, commenting, “That’s vodka man. Chong up in smoke.”

— NetRaider (@netraider) December 15, 2023

— NetRaider (@netraider) December 15, 2023

This fan jokingly noted, “Sneaking in drinks as the owner would definitely be up Mark’s alley.”

Another one pointed out, “Hydration is the key to success.”

One fan crafted a cheeky reply, adding, “That’s one bottle per TD scored tonight. He was dehydrated from the last week.”

The Raiders Nation had a gala time as their offence finally delivered after last week’s disappointing performance. This was 2nd highest win margin this season, after the Dolphins’ 70-20 victory over the Broncos earlier this season.

Mark Davis Couldn’t Believe His Eyes When His Team Scored a Pick

During the fourth quarter of the matchup, CB Jack Jones pulled off an insane pick and returned it for a touchdown, forcing a crazy reaction out of everyone, including Davis himself. He was left astonished when Jones leaped out of nowhere at a blistering speed and intercepted a slant pass by Chargers backup QB Easton Stick before returning it for a TD.

The Vegas side has delivered a mixed performance this season. Former Patriots AC Josh McDaniels was shown the door after a disappointing 3-5 start to the season. His assistant, Antonio Pierce, stepped in to fill the void. His appointment brought a wave of optimism among fans and players. They were all ready to run through the brick walls for their new coach and even took the Giants head-on with Pierce at the helm.

But things haven’t been all rosy. Though the defense has delivered big time, the offense has struggled to put up numbers. In 6 matches, Pierce has a 3-3 record, with wins coming against .500 teams: the Giants, the Jets, and the Chargers. They are 6-8 now and have only a 3% chance of making the playoffs, as per the New York Times. Even if they win all the remaining games, they still have less than a 60% chance. They take on the Chiefs in Week 16.

The Chargers, on the other hand, have less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs. This embarrassing loss has sparked rumors about the end of Brandon Staley’s tenure in L.A. Under Staley, the Chargers made a post-season wild-card only once, losing to the Jaguars in the wild-card game.