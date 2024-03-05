Jaguars Display How NFL Is a Cold Blooded Business by Cutting Player on His Birthday

INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 25, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire) NFL: SEP 25 Jaguars at Chargers Icon20220925030

Spring might be arriving in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars are still a bit cold. The club recently became the talk of the town after releasing Foley Fatukasi, a six-season Defensive Lineman veteran, on his birthday. And it gets even worse!

Advertisement

Before releasing Foley Fatukasi, the Jaguars’ official X (formerly Twitter) page wished him a happy birthday. However, a few hours later, reports broke out that the club was releasing the star DT. The front office hasn’t yet made an announcement, and their top post on X still shines bright with a caption that says:

“Happy Birthday, 94! #DUUUVAL“

Advertisement

This development has since sent a Shockwave throughout the NFL world. While some were sure that the team did this on purpose, while others had their jaw dropped with the sheer audacity. Take a look:

Advertisement

The Jags are clearing $3.5 million in cap space by releasing Fatukasi but will have to bear the burden of $9.2 million in dead money. Before this, they only had $25.7 million left in cap space, and since Josh Allen and Calvin Rodley are waiting to get wined and dined, the club needed to free up some space before the free agency.

Moreover, according to Ari Meirov, the Jaguars are also releasing safety Rayshawn Jenkins and CB Darious Williams to further secure sufficient cap space. The National Football League is a cold business indeed, and it’s not the first time we have witnessed such an incident.

Actor Terry Crews Recently Touched Upon How His NFL Career Ended Abruptly

Terry Crews, known for his unforgettable roles in ‘White Chicks’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, tried to have a go with the pigskin before going to Hollywood. After getting drafted by the Rams in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL draft, the Defensive End/Linebacker got to play only six games in two years with the club. He played with the Chargers for a season, then got signed by the Redskins in 1995.

He got to play 16 games for the team that season, but in the next, the silver lining he found turned into a big dark cloud. During his recent chat on the ‘Club Shay Shay‘ podcast alongside Shannon Sharpe, Crews revealed that the news of him making the team made him and his wife very happy (potentially in 1996). After spending a whole week through rigorous training and other formalities, Crews was abruptly called back to the team facility with his playbook after spending the entire day training.

His worst fear came true, and the club decided to release him. He had such significant financial burdens at that time, along with expenses for his kids, that the now-legendary actor had to start mopping floors to cover the daily expenses.

The NFL might be the richest league on planet Earth, but there is no shortage of stories that make our blood boil. However, at the end of the day, these decisions, strictly professional, make or break a team.