“This is Messed Up”: Jacksonville Jaguars Cutting 29-Year-Old DT From Squad on His Birthday, Yet Wishing on Social Media Draws Backlash

It was a birthday Foley Fatukasi will never forget. The DT got cut from the Jaguars squad, moments after getting birthday wishes from the team’s social media handle. With the Jags being in a difficult financial spot, and the tackle making a limited impact last season, it’s not a surprise that he got cut. However, the timing will surely leave a bitter taste in his mouth.

Advertisement

Foley signed a 3-year $30 million contract in 2022 as a free agent after spending a season without a club following the end of his spell with the Jets. Releasing him cleared $3.5 million in cap space. The Jags only have $29,233,712 in cap space as per Over the Cap and with many key players like Calvin Ridley, and Josh Allen up for extension, more cuts will be made down the line as per Spotrac.

Advertisement

The Jaguars have made some questionable decisions over the years, ranging from the dismissal of Tom Coughlin to the hiring of Urban Meyer. Most recently, they drew criticism for having Trevor Lawrence play through injury and subsequently being eliminated from playoff contention despite holding a promising 7-4 record at one point in the season.

The franchise’s missteps extend to a series of bad draft decisions over the years, which include a series of bad first-round picks starting with Reggie Nelson in 2007. He was followed by Derrick Harvey in 2008, Eugene Monroe in 2009, Tyson Alualu in 2010, Blaine Gabbert in 2011, Justin Blackmon in 2012, Luke Joeckel in 2013, Blake Bortles in 2014, and Dante Fowler in 2015.

They drafted punter Bryan Anger in the third round over Russell Wilson. Furthermore, they cut Brandon Marshall, who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Broncos. More recently, their decision to draft Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson has raised eyebrows.

The decision by the Jags front-office has been called out by fans. Fans have asserted that the decision was taken in bad taste and shows what is wrong with the franchise.

Advertisement

Fans Call NFL a Cold World as the Jacksonville Jaguars Cut Foley Fatukasi on his Birthday

Fans while acknowledging that the NFL is a business, feel the decision to cut Foley by the Jacksonville Jaguars was a bit harsh, especially after wishing him on his birthday. Others said they shouldn’t have posted the birthday greetings because they must have known that they were about to cut him. Many said they should take down the distasteful post. A fan pointed out that this lack of professionalism and rude behavior makes it harder to take the franchise seriously. Fans said,

Another chimed in and asserted,

A fan quipped,

Someone stated,

A user commented,

Others wrote,

The Jaguars’ decision highlights the harsh yet successful nature of the NFL business. Every player aspires to reach the league, but only a select few are talented enough to make the cut, and an even smaller number can maintain success and consistently perform at the highest level. In this unforgiving environment, players can be released, coaches may face termination, and franchises might undergo changes – all integral parts of the process.