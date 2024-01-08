Jake Browning Clarifies He Is No Longer a Backup Quarterback With Chilling Ease

Jake Browning had a breakout year in the absence of Joe Burrow. Even though the former Huskies star couldn’t lead the Bengals to the promised land, Browning believes that he is one of the top 32 quarterbacks in the league while playing alongside a top-5 quarterback. Does this suggest that he could be exploring options elsewhere in the upcoming season?

Browning also expressed that he is uncertain about what the future holds for him once Burrow makes a comeback in the interview. For now, he plans to review his tapes and hone his skills in the offseason. He said,

“I think I have established that I am capable of being a starter in the NFL. I feel like I am one of the top 32 QBs in the world, but I just happen to be on the roster with a guy who has proven that he top 5 QB in the world,” followed by, “What that looks like going forward, I have no idea nor do I have any control.”

Even though Browning and the Bengals didn’t make it to the playoffs, they did create history by being part of the first division since 1935 to have all four teams conclude their season with a winning record. After signing with the Bengals in 2021, after almost two years, he got his first start for the team. He has played in 9 games and started 7, and after concluding the 2023 season, he was ranked 21st by the NFL in their QB index.

In those 9 games, he threw for 1936 yards with 12 passing and 3 rushing touchdowns. It’s no secret how effective Burrow has been since he was drafted by the team in 2020, so Browning’s future with the team now hangs in the balance.

Is there a suitable home for Jake Browning?

The former Huskies star has exceeded expectations, especially considering he stepped into the heart of that Bengals team when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending torn ligament injury in his wrist. However, with Burrow expected to return from injury next season, Browning may find himself relegated to a spot on the bench if he chooses to stay in Ohio. Given his performances this season, he is likely to demand a salary between $5-10 million, but it seems unlikely that Cincinnati will offer him such a contract, partly due to their low cap size.

However, numerous teams would be willing to invest in a reliable young QB with Browning’s track record. The Raiders and the Cardinals have been suggested as possible destinations for Browning, as both teams face a QB dilemma. With Garoppolo benched for rookie Aiden O’Connell, the Raiders could bring in a talented and cost-effective QB to compete with Aidan. Browning could even secure the starting job over O’Connell, who displayed notable weaknesses after assuming the starting position.

In the case of the Cardinals, Kyler Murray has faced criticism for lacking a work ethic and being injury-prone after signing a $230 million deal. Arizona could offer Browning a favorable environment and a potential opportunity as the backup QB, as per Gridiron Heroics. With the right offensive weapons and effective play-calling, Browning could have a lasting career in the league.

He can hope a good team comes and picks him up in the upcoming draft. $5-10 million is nothing for a good NFL team, considering the upcoming QBs coming out of college are demanding a bag or even a rumored ownership stake. Even though they have Joe Burrow, Bengals fans would hope that Browning decides to stay around. Browning and the Bengals ended their season with a 31-14 win against their cross-town rivals, the Browns.