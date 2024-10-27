NFL Week 8 Injury Updates on Jayden Daniels, Aidan O’Connell, George Kittle, and Others

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rolls out to pass during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The injuries have just been piling on this season. Teams like the 49ers and the Saints are now at a major disadvantage due to their dwindled rosters. Multiple stars, including Brandon Aiyuk and Chris Godwin, suffered season-ending injuries in Week 7. Others – like Godwin’s teammate, Mike Evans – were more fortunate, but will still be out multiple weeks.

More than 25 key players across franchises are dealing with ailments ahead of Week 8. Some of those issues are minor bumps and bruises; some are more serious matters.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (rib) is stuck in the middle of the two areas. He’s not in danger of missing the rest of the year, but may not be able to suit up versus the Chicago Bears on Sunday. In fact, Dr. Jesse Morse of The Injury Expertz projects Daniels to sit out.

“[Daniels likely suffered] a rib cartilage injury. This is unlikely to be a long-term absence, but I don’t think he plays in Week 8… just errs on the side of caution.”

Morse added that Daniels might be able to return for the Commanders’ Week 9 contest against the New York Giants. Daniels, who is questionable for the contest, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week but got in a limited session on Friday. Head coach Dan Quinn has deemed him a game-time decision.

Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Raiders’ plan to start second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell has hit a road bump. Last week, in his second start of the season, O’Connell broke his thumb when following through on a pass attempt.

The injury, which Morse described as “fluky”, led the Raiders to place him on injured reserve.

O’Connell’s IR stint requires him to miss a minimum of four games. Morse said he could be out longer “depending on the specifics of the surgery. Gardner Minshew III will start while O’Connell is out.

Other injuries plaguing the teams

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is no stranger to injury. After dealing with hamstring and rib ailments at various points this year, he picked up a foot problem this week. Kittle logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday, leading Morse to expect him to play at less than full health.

“This guy is a trooper. He’s had one injury after another, and now he’s [probably] dealing with a mid-foot sprain… if he can play, he’s gonna play… he’s not gonna be 100% for a couple of weeks… if he doesn’t [play], it’s more concerning than we think.”

The 49ers’ receiving corps, already down Aiyuk, will also be without Jauan Jennings (hip) on Sunday. Brock Purdy needs Kittle’s services if he’ll be able to lead San Francisco to a Sunday Night Football victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been battling through fractured ribs for three weeks and broke his hand against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. He is expected to play despite both injuries.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is slated to return and face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. His presence in the starting lineup should allow wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to pick up their production.

Finally, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is inactive this week. No one is certain about Smith-Schuster’s role in the Chiefs offense moving forward following Kansas City’s acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins.

But he made seven receptions for 130 yards in Week 6 and has Patrick Mahomes’ trust. His eventual return will make the Chiefs’ offense even more versatile and dangerous.