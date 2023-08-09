Jalen Hurts Admits Looking up to Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant’s Diagnosis of the Game to Turn His Weakness into Strengths

Jalen Hurts, the superstar quarterback who took the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, recently revealed how he has tried to improve his game this offseason by following the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The 25-year-old came extremely close to winning the NFL MVP last season for his exceptional performance but eventually finished second behind Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Jalen Hurts, who narrowly missed out on winning the Super Bowl earlier this year, drew inspiration from MJ and Kobe’s approach to the game. He shared with Peter King his intention to transform his weaknesses into strengths, reflecting their mindset. During the offseason, Hurts dedicated significant effort to improve and address any minor errors from his highly successful 2022/23 NFL season.

Jalen Hurts Wants To Take a Leaf Out of the Books of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s Career

Drawing from the illustrious careers of basketball legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Jalen Hurts is finding inspiration to elevate his own performance. Despite the sports disparity, Hurts is impressed by their analytical approach to their games and aims to incorporate this mindset into his upcoming season.

“I think just the overall development. Every time you go into an offseason, for me at least, I look at guys like MJ (Michael Jordan) and Kobe [Bryant] and how they diagnose their game. Obviously two different sports, but trying to get better at my strengths and then turning my weaknesses into my strengths,” Hurts said during his conversation with Peter King.

Hurts also labeled himself as a unique player possessing a three-pronged quality of impacting the game through his throwing, running, and the most important aspect of all, the mind. In the upcoming season, Hurts wants to answer his critics, who had earlier doubted his gamesmanship abilities.

“I’ve always been a unique player. But embracing the rarity of being a true triple-threat … Throwing, running, and mind. For a long time, people said guys like me couldn’t think or couldn’t process,” Hurts concluded.

If his confidence is anything to go by, the NFL is all set to see the best of Hurts in the 2023/24 season.

Jalen Hurts Is Seeking Added Motivation From His Super Bowl Defeat Last Season

Hurts is very serious about winning the Super Bowl in the upcoming season. So much so, that he has kept his Super Bowl defeat picture as his screensaver to remind himself that he needs to work harder. The particular picture is of Hurts leaving the field with his head held high after the defeat.

The former Alabama quarterback suffered a crushing 38-35 against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and that spurred him to bring out a tradition that he has followed since his college football days. This method has already proven fruitful for Jalen Hurts in the past when he set a similar phone screensaver after suffering defeat against Clemson in the National Championship final in 2017.

Hurts went on to win the Championship the following year, and the quarterback is hoping to do the same in the NFL. Only time will tell, whether history will repeat itself, but Jalen Hurts is determined to leave no stone unturned in his pursuit of a maiden Super Bowl title this season.