Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni Have to Get on the Same Page — Stakes are Just Too High: T.J. Houshmandzadeh

There seems to be trouble in Philadelphia. According to reports, Eagles HC Nick Sirriani and QB Jalen Hurts are at odds and have been for a long time. In fact, reports suggest there was a prolonged strain between the HC and quarterback last season, and their relationship has been defined as “fractured.”

Advertisement

This does not bode well for a team that is looking to get back in Super Bowl form after a devastating 2023 campaign that squandered a 10-1 lead to collapse down the stretch with an 11-7 finish. And analysts like T.J. Houshmandzadeh think it’s about time the two work it out or the team is headed for another disastrous season.

While the team’s NFC standing is on the line, T.J. thinks the two also need to start worrying about their job security. According to the former WR, the stakes are simply too high for them to let their relationship derail not only the team’s Super Bowl aspirations but also their own future with the Eagles:

“I expect Sirianni and Hurts to get on the same page because if they don’t, Sirannia won’t be in Philly and Jalen Hurts may not be in Philly. So when you have that on the line, you’re gonna figure it out and make it work.”

Additionally, with the NFC landscape looking more open this season, the Eagles have an opportunity to get back to the NFC Championship game, per the analyst. With Brandon Aiyuk potentially out of the 49ers squad, he seems to think the team will be depleted, paving the way for the Eagles to swoop in and claim the NFC Championship.

But for that to happen, Hurts and Sirianni must put aside their differences and get on the same page. They need to have an honest conversation about what went wrong in 2023 and how to fix it. Sirianni must adapt his offense to better suit Hurts’ skill set, while Hurts must buy into the coaching staff’s vision.

If they can just put aside their differences, analyst David Helman thinks the Eagles have what it takes to make their Super Bowl goals a reality.

Helman weighs in on Hurts-Sirianni divide in Philly

As Helman points out, the Eagles were able to overcome last year’s issues and still manage to go 10-1 to start the season, even if it was “by the skin of their teeth” at times. According to him, this speaks to the team’s overall talent and potential and their ability to bounce back.

Helman’s confidence in the Eagles stems from their ability to win games despite the clear disconnect between Hurts and Sirianni. If they can resolve their differences and get on the same page, the sky is the limit for this team.

After all, these differences between the coach-qb duo existed last season too. And from all reports coming in from the camp, it seems that Sirianni has been working on his end of things, even taking accountability for last season’s disaster.

According to ESPN, new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to help “bridge the gap” between the two and they are already making progress.

Can the two move past conflicts into a cohesive strategy, ensuring that they not only aim for a return to the Super Bowl but also solidify their futures in Philadelphia or was last season truly indicative of the beginning of the end of the Hurts-Sirianni partnership in Philly?