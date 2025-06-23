“He Won’t Sell You Insurance, but Will Keep Your Kids Air Conditioned and Literate”: Jalen Hurts’ Latest Initiative Has Won Eagles and Rival Fans’ Hearts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the most philanthropic players in the NFL today. When he’s not throwing darts or running with the pigskin to gain crucial yards for his team, he’s actively involved in community initiatives, always looking for ways to give back and make a difference.

Now, Hurts is taking that mission a step further. News surfaced recently that the Super Bowl winner is releasing a children’s book titled “Better than a Touchdown,” which aims to be an empowering story about friendship and teamwork. Hurts’ book will hit shelves in stores on March 10, 2026, and is available for pre-order starting Monday, June 23.

Fans on Reddit were naturally impressed upon hearing the news. They appreciated the fact that the book carries a positive message for kids. One fan even joked that while Hurts may not be selling insurance like Patrick Mahomes, he’s doing something even better — making a real impact on the next generation.

“He won’t sell you insurance but will keep your kids air conditioned and literate. We don’t deserve him in this city,” one Redditor replied.

The air conditioning part that the user brought up is a nod to the fact that the QB’s Jalen Hurts Foundation continues its Keep It Cool Initiative, which has donated money to several schools around Philly to install air conditioning and help kids avoid missing school due to extreme heat.

Reacting to Hurts’ book release, even a fan from a rival team had no choice but to show respect to the QB. He noted that Hurts is doing the most for the community and praised him for it.

“This brother is doing the most, and I mean that in a good way. I hate his team, but I respect him,” a fan said.

Another fan, who isn’t an Eagles supporter (or the biggest Hurts fan), also showed nothing but respect to the Eagles quarterback, though in his own way.

“Just let me hate you in peace broooo,” they penned.

“I would trust Jalen as much as any public figure to teach children values. He sets a great example,” another fan said.

Overall, Hurts received a lot of positive feedback after news broke about his upcoming book release.

Hurts’ new book is the latest example of him giving back to the community. Through his other initiatives, like “Carry the Difference” and “1 Mission,” he has supported various underserved schools and youth programs.