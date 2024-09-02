Jalen Hurts Weighs In on Kellen Moore’s “Meticulous” Role with the Eagles: “He Has a Vision”

The Philadelphia Eagles are feeling a renewed sense of optimism heading into the new season, and a lot of it has to do with their star quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the team’s new offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.

After a frustrating 2023 campaign, Hurts appears to have found a new rhythm working with Moore. The Eagles quarterback opened up about the impact the new OC has had in a press conference:

“For Kellen, he’s very meticulous and strong-minded for sure. He has a vision, you know, and I think he’s doing a great job so far. We’re excited for what’s to come for us.”

While the two haven’t yet tested out the new OC’s playcalling through Hurts’ headset during games, the 26-year-old quarterback’s on-field development in training camps has been nothing short of impressive.

Hurts is looking quicker on his feet, getting the ball out faster, and displaying better precision when targeting the middle of the field.

It’s clear that the quarterback has dedicated himself to elevating his performance during the offseason, and Moore’s offensive schemes seem to complement his natural talents seamlessly. Their chemistry is undeniable as both have been full of praise for each other.

Moore Raves about Hurts’ dedication in camp

In a press conference, Moore offered a view into his offensive philosophy and how it’s shaping Hurts’ progression. According to the OC, successful quarterback play in his system goes beyond simply airing the ball out. And Hurts is adapting beautifully:

“Jalen has just had an excellent camp. He’s got great command of this offense, great utilization of tools when he wants to and communication with the offensive line, with the receivers. I just think it’s been an awesome process, excellent,” Moore told reporters.

Per Moore, Hurts is able to efficiently manage the game, which starts with getting in and out of the huddle quickly and making split-second decisions at the line, and is able to handle both run and pass plays with finesse.

But it’s not just the physical aspect that Moore is focused on. He stressed the importance of Hurts being sharp mentally as well, as the team prepares for the season-opening showdown against the Packers.