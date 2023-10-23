Jalen Hurts, Who Was Once Benched During National Championship for Tua Tagovailoa, Defeats His Dolphins Counterpart by 31-17

In an entertaining and exciting Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins matchup, Jalen Hurts led his men to a 31-17 victory, becoming one of the top two teams to be 6-1 this NFL season. Even though Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 23-of-32 passes, he couldn’t stand a chance against Hurts strategy. Interestingly, these two QBs share an intriguing history.

Advertisement

The latest edition of Sunday Night Football revealed how, 5 years ago, Jalen Hurts was actually benched during the national championship game for Tua Tagovailoa. After all, both stars were college teammates before they became big league rivals.

“SNF Pregame Spotlight” on the Former Alabama Teammates

The Sunday Night Football game showcased an exciting matchup betwe­en the Philadelphia Eagle­s, led by Jalen Hurts, and the Miami Dolphins, he­lmed by Tua Tagovailoa. Interestingly, both quarte­rbacks have a special connection as former teammates at the University of Alabama during the 2017-18 seasons. However, their paths diverged when Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma in 2019.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC/status/1716239107578323277?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One unforgettable mome­nt from their college care­ers was when Hurts graciously steppe­d aside for Tagovailoa in the 2018 national championship game against Ge­orgia. Yet, Hurts had his shining moment when he came off the bench to re­place an injured Tagovailoa during the 2018 SEC championship game, leading with remarkable composure­ to secure a comeback victory. Both players garnered recognition on the national stage during their college years, with Hurts being the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2019 and Tagovailoa in 2018.

Though Tagovailoa threw for 216 yards and a touchdown with an interception during Sunday’s game, Hurts higher contribution of 279 yards and two touchdowns with an interception led the victory. In the very first matchup between the two ex-teammates, it was Hurts who came out superior. After all, in the NFL, Hurts established himself as a strong contender by finishing as the runner-up for the MVP award the previous season and leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl final against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even Alabama coach Nick Saban commended their remarkable teamwork and noted their mutual respect and commitment to the team’s success. On the weekly SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, Nick said,

“I never had two players that were really, really good players at the same position who actually supported each other the way those two guys supported each other when they were here.”

Advertisement

How Have These Alabama QBs Fared After College in NFL

Former Alabama football quarte­rbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, who are now in the NFL, re­cently faced each other in an exhilarating “Sunday Night Football” matchup. The Philadelphia Eagle­s (5-1) took on the Miami Dolphins (5-1). Both Hurts and Tagovailoa have emerged as standout talents in the NFL. Last se­ason, Hurts came close to winning the MVP title­ and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Tagovailoa on the other hand leads the NFL in passing yards (1,876) and touchdowns (14) this season and has consistently been leading the MVP odds for this season.

Their exceptional growth from their college days at Alabama to their pre­sent-day careers in profe­ssional football is evident eve­n in their statistics. During his college years, Hurts showcased his ability as both a skilled passer and runne­r before transferring to Oklahoma to further refine his passing game. In the NFL, he’s evolved into a dynamic playmaker known for his aerial prowess and rushing ability. Tagovailoa, on the other hand, showcased his accuracy and touchdown prowess in college, translating into a consistent, precise passer in the NFL.